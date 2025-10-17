Arc de Trump: Monumental Tribute to 250 Years of American Freedom

Arc de Trump: The United States is preparing for a monumental new landmark, the Arc de Trump. The Arc is planned to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary of independence. U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled three models of this grand arch during a recent White House fundraising dinner, with the largest version preferred.

The Arc de Trump monumental tribute aims to honor American freedom, strength, and unity in an architectural style reminiscent of the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris. According to an Associated Press report, the $250 million ballroom project at the White House is fully funded, and leftover funds may be used to finance this ambitious arch. Read on to know more about Arc de Trump, where and why is the Arc being built.

What is Arc de Trump?

The Arc de Trump is a planned monumental arch inspired by Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and designed by architect Nicolas Charbon of Harrison Design. The arch is a neoclassical structure symbolizing American freedom, resilience, and national pride. It features statues of eagles and a statue of Lady Liberty atop its highest version.