Oil India Admit Card 2025 Released at oil-india.com, Download Oct 19 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 17, 2025, 13:35 IST

Oil India Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Oil India for Junior Office Assistant Posts on its official website.  Candidates applied successfully for the CBT against Advertisement no. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/240 through the official website-https://www.oil-india.com.

Oil India Admit Card Download 2025

The candidates are required to use their username and password to download the admit card to the link available on the official website. The candidates are advised to download the admit card much before the exam date and carry the hard copy of the same at the exam centre. 

Oil India Admit Card Download Link

Oil India Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier Oil India had launched the recruitment drive for the Junior Office Assistant Posts against Advertisement no. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/240. Check the table below for Highlights 

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Oil India 

Post Name

Junior Office Assistant

Exam Mode

CBT

Exam Date

October 19, 2025

Admit Card Status

Out

Official Website

https://www.oil-india.com/


How to Download Oil India Admit Card 2025?

You can download the admit card after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the website of the Oil India - oil-india.com
  • Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card download link for CBT against Advertisement no. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/240 Dated: 08.08.2025 and Corrigendum Notification No. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/243 DATED 21/08/2025’
  • Step 3: Provide user name and password
  • Step 4: Click on ‘Download Admit Card’
  • Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card


