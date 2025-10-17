Oil India Admit Card 2025 Released at oil-india.com, Download Oct 19 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Oil India Admit Card 2025 OUT: Oil India has released the admit card for Junior Office Assistant Posts on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the CBT against Advertisement no. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/240 can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://www.oil-india.com. The direct link to download Oil India JOA Admit Card is given below-

Oil India Admit Card Download 2025

The candidates are required to use their username and password to download the admit card to the link available on the official website. The candidates are advised to download the admit card much before the exam date and carry the hard copy of the same at the exam centre.

Oil India Admit Card Download Link

Oil India Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier Oil India had launched the recruitment drive for the Junior Office Assistant Posts against Advertisement no. OIL/ADMN/13A/25-26/240. Check the table below for Highlights