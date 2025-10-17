EMAT Preparation Tips 2026; Check Strategy and Tricks to Crack Exam

Assam TET Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 17, 2025, 13:37 IST

EMAT Preparation Tips: The EMAT 2026 preparation requires consistency, focused practice, and smart time management to cover all sections effectively. Check the detailed EMAT preparation tips and tricks on this page.

EMAT Preparation Tips
EMAT Preparation Tips: IIM Kozhikode conducts the EMAT exam for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme for Working Professionals (MBA). Those who are aiming for high scores in this entrance test should adhere to the expert-recommended  

EMAT preparation tips and tricks. It can help them stay on track and ensure coverage of all the topics important from an exam perspective. Additionally, they should also practice mock tests and previous year question papers to improve their familiarity with the actual exam format and marking scheme. Let’s discuss the best EMAT preparation tips and strategies to excel in this test with flying colours.

EMAT Preparation Tips 2026

Acing the EMAT exam is no cakewalk, but still achievable. It requires you to be focused and consistent throughout the preparation. It is highly recommended to start the preparation at least 10 months prior to the test dates. It will help you achieve mastery in all the relevant topics without any conceptual confusion. Typically, the entrance test covers sections like Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. Aspirants should set realistic goals to cover the curriculum in the decided time. They should also include short breaks and daily revision in their study schedule. We have discussed below the EMAT preparation tips 2026 to guide the aspirants in the right direction.

EMAT Preparation Tips 2026- Best Strategy

Formulating a robust strategy for the EMAT 2026 exam can streamline your preparation. Aspirants should prioritise the high-weightage areas and rectify their mistakes to gain an edge. Here are expert-recommended EMAT preparation tips and tricks that can help you crack the entrance test:

Analyse EMAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Understanding the EMAT syllabus and pattern provides a clear picture of the relevant topics, question format, maximum marks, negative marking scheme, and much more. The EMAT syllabus generally covers three sections, namely  Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. You should first clear the basics of all the sections and then apply those concepts to understand high-level questions and chapters.

Formulate an EMAT Study Plan

The next EMAT preparation tip is to build a timetable that balances both your studies and professional work. The right study plan can help you allocate sufficient time to every topic based on your prior subject knowledge, daily commitment, and learning preference. However, you should revisit all the covered topics frequently to avoid forgetting any concepts.

Utilise the Best Books & Resources

Choosing the best EMAT books and resources can enhance your productivity. But, you should make sure that your chosen books explain the basics clearly and have unlimited practice questions for all the chapters. You can refer to the review of the experts and toppers before finalising the EMAT books for your preparation.

Practice Mock Tests & Previous Papers

The next EMAT preparation tip is to practice mocks and past papers from authentic sources. It allows you to recognise all the topics that require more practice and improvement. Moreover, it helps you get real exam exposure. Similarly, EMAT's previous papers help you discover frequently tested chapters along with the weightage and toughness of the exam.

Learn Time Management

The next EMAT preparation tip is to learn time management across all the sections. Candidates must dedicate time wisely based on their strengths and the difficulty level of each section. This can help them solve a good number of questions accurately in less time.

Revise Regularly

Having a strategic revision plan can help you retain concepts for a longer period. Maintain short notes at the time of studying any chapters. These short notes can be beneficial for quick revision of all the relevant topics.

Best Books for EMAT Preparation 2026

A plethora of books and resources are available for the EMAT preparation. Candidates should choose the books wisely to avoid any conceptual confusion. Some of the best EMAT books are listed below for reference purposes.

  • How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT book by Arun Sharma

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

  • How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma

  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal

  • How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Arun Sharma

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis, etc

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
