EMAT Preparation Tips 2026; Check Strategy and Tricks to Crack Exam

EMAT Preparation Tips: IIM Kozhikode conducts the EMAT exam for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme for Working Professionals (MBA). Those who are aiming for high scores in this entrance test should adhere to the expert-recommended
EMAT preparation tips and tricks. It can help them stay on track and ensure coverage of all the topics important from an exam perspective. Additionally, they should also practice mock tests and previous year question papers to improve their familiarity with the actual exam format and marking scheme. Let’s discuss the best EMAT preparation tips and strategies to excel in this test with flying colours.
EMAT Preparation Tips 2026
Acing the EMAT exam is no cakewalk, but still achievable. It requires you to be focused and consistent throughout the preparation. It is highly recommended to start the preparation at least 10 months prior to the test dates. It will help you achieve mastery in all the relevant topics without any conceptual confusion. Typically, the entrance test covers sections like Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. Aspirants should set realistic goals to cover the curriculum in the decided time. They should also include short breaks and daily revision in their study schedule. We have discussed below the EMAT preparation tips 2026 to guide the aspirants in the right direction.
EMAT Preparation Tips 2026- Best Strategy
Formulating a robust strategy for the EMAT 2026 exam can streamline your preparation. Aspirants should prioritise the high-weightage areas and rectify their mistakes to gain an edge. Here are expert-recommended EMAT preparation tips and tricks that can help you crack the entrance test:
Analyse EMAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Understanding the EMAT syllabus and pattern provides a clear picture of the relevant topics, question format, maximum marks, negative marking scheme, and much more. The EMAT syllabus generally covers three sections, namely Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. You should first clear the basics of all the sections and then apply those concepts to understand high-level questions and chapters.
Formulate an EMAT Study Plan
The next EMAT preparation tip is to build a timetable that balances both your studies and professional work. The right study plan can help you allocate sufficient time to every topic based on your prior subject knowledge, daily commitment, and learning preference. However, you should revisit all the covered topics frequently to avoid forgetting any concepts.
Utilise the Best Books & Resources
Choosing the best EMAT books and resources can enhance your productivity. But, you should make sure that your chosen books explain the basics clearly and have unlimited practice questions for all the chapters. You can refer to the review of the experts and toppers before finalising the EMAT books for your preparation.
Practice Mock Tests & Previous Papers
The next EMAT preparation tip is to practice mocks and past papers from authentic sources. It allows you to recognise all the topics that require more practice and improvement. Moreover, it helps you get real exam exposure. Similarly, EMAT's previous papers help you discover frequently tested chapters along with the weightage and toughness of the exam.
Learn Time Management
The next EMAT preparation tip is to learn time management across all the sections. Candidates must dedicate time wisely based on their strengths and the difficulty level of each section. This can help them solve a good number of questions accurately in less time.
Revise Regularly
Having a strategic revision plan can help you retain concepts for a longer period. Maintain short notes at the time of studying any chapters. These short notes can be beneficial for quick revision of all the relevant topics.
Best Books for EMAT Preparation 2026
A plethora of books and resources are available for the EMAT preparation. Candidates should choose the books wisely to avoid any conceptual confusion. Some of the best EMAT books are listed below for reference purposes.
-
How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT book by Arun Sharma
-
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
-
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma
-
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal
-
How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Arun Sharma
-
Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis, etc
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation