Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025, Download BSTC Result PDF Soon at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025: The Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 for Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) students will be released shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their BSTC results online on the official portal, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The BSTC 1st year result will include details such as marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Those who will qualify should stay informed about updates regarding the 2nd-year exam.
Direct Link to Check Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025
The students can download their scorecard from the official website- rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in once officially released. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025
To be updated soon
How to Download the Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 PDF:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website-rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your username and password.
Step 4: Fill in any additional details if required.
Step 5: Click on the "Login" button to view your results.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of their results for future reference.
Details Mentioned in the BSTC 1st Year Result 2025
The Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 provides a detailed performance analysis, which includes:
Student Details:
-
Name
-
Roll Number
-
Class
Marks and Status:
-
Total Marks
-
Marks Scored
-
Qualifying Status
