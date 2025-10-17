Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025, Download BSTC Result PDF Soon at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025: The Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 for Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) students will be released shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their BSTC results online on the official portal, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The BSTC 1st year result will include details such as marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Those who will qualify should stay informed about updates regarding the 2nd-year exam.

Direct Link to Check Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025

The students can download their scorecard from the official website- rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in once officially released. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the Rajasthan BSTC 1st Year Result 2025 PDF.