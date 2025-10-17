Haryana HSSC CET 2025: Application Form Correction Window Now Open at hssc.gov.in - More Details Here

Key Points
- HSSC has opened the Correction Portal of CET-2025 from 17 October till 24 October 2025.
- Candidates who belong to General category and are domicile of Haryana are only eligible to make corrections.
- Visit the correction portal at www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in
HSSC CET 2025 Correction Window: The HSSC after the declaration of the verdict by the Haryana court in CWP No. 17581 of 2025 titled as Sheetal and others Vs State of Haryana and another dated on July 7 has decided to launch the correction portal for CET Group-C 2025 examination. The candidates can visit the correction portal at www.onemeregn.haryana.gov.in. The corrections are allowed between 17 October till 24 October 2025.
The HSSC CET exam was conducted on 26-27 July 2025 and the results for the exam are awaited. It was held across the state in two shifts from 10:00 am to 11:45 am and 03:15 pm to 05:00 pm.
HSSC CET 2025
The Common Eligibility Test (CET) is conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to recruit suitable candidates for various Group C and D posts under the state. The idea behind the CET is that the candidates will be termed eligible to apply for distinct government jobs in the state for Group C and D posts.
HSSC CET 2025 Important Dates
The candidates must remember the HSSC CET 2025 important dates as the deadlines should not be missed. The correction window portal has been launched by the HSSC for the candidates which will remain open from 17 October till 24 October 2025. Check the details below.
Event
Date
Notification release
27 May 2025
Registration start
28 May 2025 (11:59 PM)
Last date to apply (extended)
14 June 2025 (11:59 PM)
Last date for fee payment
16 June 2025 (6:00 PM)
Exam dates
26-27 July 2025
Correction window opening
17-24 October 2025
HSSC CET 2025 Correction Window
According to the official notice published by the HSSC, the HSSC CET correction portal will remain open between 17-24 October 2025.
How to Use the HSSC CET Correction Portal
Here’s a step-by-steps process provided below to make the corrections in the HSSC CET 2025 application form through the HSSC CET correction portal.
-
Visit the official HSSC CET portal- onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
-
The HSSC CET Correct Portal page will be opened.
-
Click on the “Existing User Login for Category Updation”.
-
Log in using your mobile number and password.
-
Once logged in, view your submitted application and click “Edit” or “Modify”.
-
Make permitted updates in the respective fields.
-
Upload the documents in support of your modifications.
-
Submit your application with the corrected version and save it for future reference.
Eligibility to Make Corrections in the HSSC CET 2025
The candidates are only allowed to change their category in the HSSC CET 2025 application form. There are certain eligibility requirements that need to be met to make corrections in the application form. These are:
-
Only candidates who have applied for Group-C in CET 2025 under the General category and are domicile of Haryana are eligible to request a category change.
-
Candidates must have applied for their category certificate on the Saral Portal on or before 14 June 2025.
