Haryana HSSC CET 2025: Application Form Correction Window Now Open at hssc.gov.in - More Details Here

HSSC CET 2025 Correction Window: The HSSC after the declaration of the verdict by the Haryana court in CWP No. 17581 of 2025 titled as Sheetal and others Vs State of Haryana and another dated on July 7 has decided to launch the correction portal for CET Group-C 2025 examination. The candidates can visit the correction portal at www.onemeregn.haryana.gov.in. The corrections are allowed between 17 October till 24 October 2025.

The HSSC CET exam was conducted on 26-27 July 2025 and the results for the exam are awaited. It was held across the state in two shifts from 10:00 am to 11:45 am and 03:15 pm to 05:00 pm.

HSSC CET 2025

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) is conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to recruit suitable candidates for various Group C and D posts under the state. The idea behind the CET is that the candidates will be termed eligible to apply for distinct government jobs in the state for Group C and D posts.