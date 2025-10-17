Assam TET Result 2025
Easy and Beautiful Diwali Poster Drawing Ideas for School Students and Kids

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 17, 2025, 14:07 IST

Diwali Drawing Easy and Beautiful: Diwali, India's festival of lights, celebrates good over evil. Schools hold drawing competitions, offering a creative way for children to explore themes like diyas, rangolis, fireworks, and deities, making easy and beautiful art that reflects the festival's cultural significance. For more check the article below.

Easy and Beautiful Diwali Drawing Ideas for School

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most colorful and joyous celebrations in India. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Schools often organize drawing and art competitions during this festive season to help students express their creativity and festive spirit. Creating easy and beautiful Diwali drawings is a fun way for children to celebrate while learning about the cultural importance of the festival. From glowing diyas and vibrant rangolis to fireworks and Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi sketches, students can explore a wide range of simple yet meaningful ideas to make their artwork stand out this Diwali.

Image 1 

download (3)

Image 2

download (2)

Image 3

Magic Diwali Card🥳

Image 4Diwali Drawing Idea 🪔🎆

Image 5

Diwali DIY

Image 6

Canvas painting ideas for living room wall decor canvases Canvas painting ideas for living room wall

Image 7

watercolour painting

Image 8

How to draw Diwali Night Scene for beginners- Step by step

Image 9

diwali 🎇 drawing

Image 10

Happy Diwali drawing _ Oil Pastel Diwali drawing _ step by step easy Diwali Diya drawing beginners

Diwali drawings are a wonderful way for students to celebrate the spirit of the festival through creativity and colors. Whether it’s a simple diya, a vibrant rangoli, or a festive scene filled with lights and joy, every artwork reflects the happiness and positivity of Diwali. By participating in school drawing activities, children not only learn about the festival’s cultural values but also develop artistic skills and imagination. So, pick up your colors and let your Diwali drawing shine bright, just like the festival of lights itself!


