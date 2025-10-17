Assam TET Result 2025
New Balsam Flower Species Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 17, 2025, 14:48 IST

The Botanical Survey of India has discovered a new species of balsam flower, Impatiens rajibiana, in Arunachal Pradesh's Shergaon region. This endemic species highlights the state's status as a biodiversity hotspot. The finding underscores the importance of continued botanical exploration and conservation efforts to protect India's diverse flora.

A milestone in botanical research has occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, with scientists from the Botanical Survey of India discovering a new species of balsam flower, Impatiens rajibiana. Located in Shergaon, West Kameng district, this new addition to India's plant life further promotes Arunachal Pradesh's status as a hotspot for botanical studies and biodiversity conservation.

Impatiens rajibiana: Unique and Endemic

Impatiens rajibiana was found to be present in a survey of the natural forests of the region. A member of the balsam family, the species is characteristic for its colorful flowers and unique mechanisms for seed dispersal. What is interesting about Impatiens rajibiana is that it is found only in the Shergaon region, and its formal discovery lends richness to the native flora listed by the Botanical Survey of India.

Arunachal Pradesh: A Biodiversity Hotspot

The dense and richly forested state of Arunachal Pradesh supports numerous rare and endemic plant species, and the state has already been the location of such finds as Impatiens godfreyi and Impatiens sashinborthakurii. Such recent discoveries demonstrate the rich biodiversity of this region and affirm the need for conservation efforts to safeguard susceptible habitats and flora.

India harbors approximately 230 species of balsam, among which popular ones are Impatiens balsamina (referred to locally as garden balsam or touch-me-not). Most of them are indigenous as well as very commonly cultivated for their decorative value and ecological relevance. 

Species of balsam are of significant importance to ecosystem well-being as well as having medicinal values, and hence a study on them is crucial for science as well as for conservation.

Role of the Botanical Survey of India

The Botanical Survey of India continues to be a leading player in plant diversity discovery and documentation in the country. By its systematic field work and cataloging, the organization not only provides insight into India's flora but also feeds into ecological health evaluation and conservation policy.

The discovery of Impatiens rajibiana serves as a reminder of the imperative to protect the forest ecosystems that harbor such distinct species. Plant discoveries add to ecosystem stability and complement India's natural heritage. They also provide a building block for future scientific investigation, making it imperative to continue botanical exploration against the backdrop of environmental adversity.

