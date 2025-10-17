New Balsam Flower Species Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

A milestone in botanical research has occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, with scientists from the Botanical Survey of India discovering a new species of balsam flower, Impatiens rajibiana. Located in Shergaon, West Kameng district, this new addition to India's plant life further promotes Arunachal Pradesh's status as a hotspot for botanical studies and biodiversity conservation. Impatiens rajibiana: Unique and Endemic Impatiens rajibiana was found to be present in a survey of the natural forests of the region. A member of the balsam family, the species is characteristic for its colorful flowers and unique mechanisms for seed dispersal. What is interesting about Impatiens rajibiana is that it is found only in the Shergaon region, and its formal discovery lends richness to the native flora listed by the Botanical Survey of India.

Arunachal Pradesh: A Biodiversity Hotspot The dense and richly forested state of Arunachal Pradesh supports numerous rare and endemic plant species, and the state has already been the location of such finds as Impatiens godfreyi and Impatiens sashinborthakurii. Such recent discoveries demonstrate the rich biodiversity of this region and affirm the need for conservation efforts to safeguard susceptible habitats and flora. India harbors approximately 230 species of balsam, among which popular ones are Impatiens balsamina (referred to locally as garden balsam or touch-me-not). Most of them are indigenous as well as very commonly cultivated for their decorative value and ecological relevance. Species of balsam are of significant importance to ecosystem well-being as well as having medicinal values, and hence a study on them is crucial for science as well as for conservation.