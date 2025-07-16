Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025 Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students who have applied can check the result PDF through the link on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 16, 2025, 16:39 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotaling Result 2025. Students can visit the official website of KSEAB to check the results. 

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 revaluation and retotalling results are available as PDF documents. The board announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results were announced last week. Students were given the facility to apply for revaluation and retotalling. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results are available on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the result PDF through the direct link given here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Direct Link - Click Here

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

The link for candidates to download the 2nd PUC Exam 3 result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the result PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEAB

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotaling Result 2025 link

Step 3: The revaluation, retotaling PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2025 Result Round Seat Allotment 6 Today at josaa.nic.in

 

