Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025 Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotaling Result 2025. Students can visit the official website of KSEAB to check the results.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 revaluation and retotalling results are available as PDF documents. The board announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results were announced last week. Students were given the facility to apply for revaluation and retotalling.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results are available on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the result PDF through the direct link given here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Direct Link - Click Here