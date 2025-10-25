Browsers are changing from just showing web pages into helpers that use AI. Two big examples are ChatGPT Atlas (OpenAI’s new browser with ChatGPT built in) and Microsoft Edge with its Copilot features. Here is a step by step comparison between the two browsers. What is ChatGPT Atlas? ChatGPT Atlas is a web browser built by OpenAI that has ChatGPT integrated directly into the browser interface. It places a persistent ChatGPT sidebar in the browser so you can ask questions, get page summaries, rewrite text, compare products, and use “Agent Mode” for multi-step tasks. OpenAI also offers controls for browser memories and data use so users can limit what is saved and whether browsing data is used for model training. What is Microsoft Edge? Microsoft Edge is Microsoft’s cross-platform web browser based on Chromium. Over time Microsoft added AI help into Edge under the Copilot brand which is a set of features that let an on-page assistant summarize content, answer queries, perform cross-tab reasoning, and run “Copilot Actions” (agent-like tasks). Microsoft presents Copilot as an AI layer inside a full browser that also supports extensions, enterprise controls, and deep Windows/Microsoft 365 integration.

When Was ChatGPT Atlas Launched? OpenAI announced and published release notes for ChatGPT Atlas in October 2025. The official release notes and the OpenAI announcement show the initial roll-out and explain that Atlas began as a macOS release with plans to expand to other platforms. When Was Microsoft Edge Launched? Microsoft’s original Edge browser (EdgeHTML engine) first appeared in 2015 as the default browser for Windows 10. Microsoft later rebuilt Edge on the Chromium engine and publicly released the new Chromium-based Edge in January 2020. The recent Copilot Mode and expanded AI features were announced and rolled out in 2024–2025 as Microsoft added Copilot integration and a Copilot Mode to Edge. What are the Features of ChaGPT Atlas? ChatGPT Atlas focuses on an AI-first experience. Some of the key features include: a persistent ChatGPT sidebar that understands the page you’re on and can summarize, rewrite, or extract information; Agent Mode (a preview feature that can carry out multi-step tasks across websites like research or shopping flows); controls called browser memories to let ChatGPT remember or forget browsing context; and the ability to import bookmarks, passwords, and history from other browsers.

What are the Features of Microsoft Edge? Microsoft Edge combines standard browser features (tabs, extensions, profiles, enterprise policies) with an AI layer called Copilot. Important Copilot features are on-page chat and summarization, cross-tab reasoning, a Copilot home or UI for quick access to tasks, and Copilot Actions/Journeys — agent-style tools that can automate tasks like unsubscribing from emails or suggesting related searches based on browsing history. Microsoft emphasizes enterprise controls and integration with Windows and Microsoft 365 services. What is the Availability of ChatGPT Atlas? At launch (October 2025) ChatGPT Atlas was released for macOS first, with OpenAI saying Windows, iOS, and Android builds are planned or coming soon. OpenAI’s release notes list which ChatGPT account tiers initially have access (Free, Plus, Pro, Go users globally and a Business beta) and explain importing data from other browsers.

What is the Availability of Microsoft Edge? Microsoft Edge is a mature, cross-platform browser available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux, and it has been widely distributed for years. The Copilot AI features and Copilot Mode are being rolled out progressively — Copilot functionality may require specific Edge versions, regional availability, or feature previews depending on Microsoft’s release schedule. Key Differences Between ChatGPT Atlas and Microsoft Edge

Topic ChatGPT Atlas (OpenAI) Microsoft Edge (with Copilot) Product focus AI-first browser with ChatGPT integrated into the UI. Full browser with an AI layer (Copilot Mode) added to existing features. Launch (major recent AI update) ChatGPT Atlas was launched in Oct 2025 (macOS first). Edge initial release 2015; Chromium-based Edge public release Jan 2020; Copilot Mode rolled out 2024–2025. Core AI features Persistent ChatGPT sidebar, Agent Mode, browser memories controls, page summarization and rewriting. On-page Copilot chat, cross-tab reasoning, Copilot Actions/Journeys, tight Windows/M365 integration. Privacy & data Opt-out by default for training data; explicit memory controls. See OpenAI notes. Microsoft documents on Copilot mention on-device options for some features and enterprise admin controls; data use depends on settings and account type. Best for Users who want ChatGPT always available and agent-style automation in the browser. Users who want a stable, full browser with AI added plus enterprise and OS integration.