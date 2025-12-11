XAT 2026 Application Window Extended, Last Date to Apply for Management Entrance is December 11

Key Points
- XAT 2026 application deadline extended to December 11
- Apply for XAT 2026 ay xatonline.in
- XAT 2026 to be held on January 4, 2026
XAT 2026 Registration: XLRI, Jamshedpur, has extended the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026. According to the notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is today, December 11, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 was December 10, 2025. Aspirants who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website until today to register and apply.
To register for XAT 202,6 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the registration link on the official website. After completing the XAT 2026 registration,s candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.
XAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also apply for XAT 2026 through the direct link given below
XAT 2026 Registration - Click Here
XAT 2026 Application: Steps to Register
The XAT 2026 registration and application link is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the Registration link on the official website
Step 3: Enter the details in the link provided
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the XAT application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
XAT 2026 Schedule
Check the upcoming events for XAT 2026 below
|XAT applications close
|December 11, 2025
|XAT admit card
|December 20, 2025 (Tentative)
|XAT 2026 exam
|January 4, 2026
XAT 2026 Exam Pattern
XAT 2026 will be held in the online mode on January 4, 2026 from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam pattern below
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
Number of Questions (Approx)
|
Time (minutes)
|
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)
|
The VA&LR section will encompass critical & analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including poems, cartoons & passages etc.), vocabulary, English grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles, cloze tests etc.
|
26
|
170
|
Decision Making (DM)
|
The DM section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritization to make informed decisions.
|
21
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
|
In this section, the questions are designed to assess the quantitative aptitude of candidates who possess foundational understanding of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern Maths, etc. The questions on DI are about clear interpretation, summarization, and insightful analysis of the data.
|
28
|
General Knowledge (GK)
|
In the GK section, 08 questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs.
|
20
|
10
|
Total
|
95
|
180
