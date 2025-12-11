EMRS Admit Card 2025
XAT 2026 Application Window Extended, Last Date to Apply for Management Entrance is December 11

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 11, 2025, 09:59 IST

The XAT 2026 online registration and application window has been extended to December 11. Candidates yet to apply can visit the official website xatonline.in to apply. 

XAT 2026 Application Window Extended to December 11
Key Points

  • XAT 2026 application deadline extended to December 11
  • Apply for XAT 2026 ay xatonline.in
  • XAT 2026 to be held on January 4, 2026

XAT 2026 Registration:  XLRI, Jamshedpur, has extended the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026. According to the notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is today, December 11, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 was December 10, 2025. Aspirants who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website until today to register and apply. 

To register for XAT 202,6 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the registration link on the official website. After completing the XAT 2026 registration,s candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

XAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also apply for XAT 2026 through the direct link given below

XAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

XAT 2026 Application: Steps to Register

The XAT 2026 registration and application link is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the Registration link on the official website

Step 3: Enter the details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the XAT application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

XAT 2026 Schedule

Check the upcoming events for XAT 2026 below

XAT applications close December 11, 2025
XAT admit card December 20, 2025 (Tentative)
XAT 2026 exam January 4, 2026

XAT 2026 Exam Pattern

XAT 2026 will be held in the online mode on January 4, 2026 from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam pattern below

Section

Important Topics

Number of Questions (Approx)

Time (minutes)

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

The VA&LR section will encompass critical & analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including poems, cartoons & passages etc.), vocabulary, English grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles, cloze tests etc.

26

170

Decision Making (DM)

The DM section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritization to make informed decisions.

21

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

In this section, the questions are designed to assess the quantitative aptitude of candidates who possess foundational understanding of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern Maths, etc. The questions on DI are about clear interpretation, summarization, and insightful analysis of the data.

28

General Knowledge (GK)

In the GK section, 08 questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs.

20

10

Total

  

95

180

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
Latest Education News