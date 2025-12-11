XAT 2026 Application Window Extended, Last Date to Apply for Management Entrance is December 11

XAT 2026 Registration: XLRI, Jamshedpur, has extended the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026. According to the notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is today, December 11, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 was December 10, 2025. Aspirants who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website until today to register and apply.

To register for XAT 202,6 candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the registration link on the official website. After completing the XAT 2026 registration,s candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

XAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also apply for XAT 2026 through the direct link given below