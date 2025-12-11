A quote of the day is a brief, powerful statement selected to inspire reflection, motivation, or wisdom at the start or end of each day. It helps people by condensing complex ideas into memorable lines that guide decisions, lift spirits, and provide perspective during challenges. The Quote of the Day is by William Shakespeare.

William Shakespeare was a legendary English poet, playwright and actor who is also considered as England's national poet and the "Bard of Avon". His insights into the human condition make his words enduringly relevant.

Quote of the Day by William Shakespeare

"It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."