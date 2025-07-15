CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CSEET Result 2025 Today -July 16, 2025. The link to check the ICSE CSEET July 2025 result was made live on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025 can visit the official website icsi.edu to check the result and download the scorecard.
Candidates must note that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test July 2025 is available on the official website - icsi.edu. To download the marksheets candidates are required to visit the login link and enter the Unique ID and Date of Birth. No physical copy of the marksheet will be shared with individual candidates.
CSEET July 2025 Result Official Notification - Click Here
ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result Out - Click Here
How to Check ICSI CSEET July Result 2025
Students can follow the steps provided below to download their CSEET Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET
Step 2: Click on the CSEET Result July 2025 link
Step 3: Login using the Unique ID and Date of Birth
Step 4: The CSEET July 2025 session result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the result scorecard for further reference
