Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result OUT at icsi.edu, Check Steps to Download Scorecard

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test CSEET 2025 Result for exams held on July 5 and 7, 2025 has been announced. The link was activated from 2 PM on the official website icsi.edu Check complete details here

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 16, 2025, 14:04 IST
CSEET July 2025 Result Date and Time Out
CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CSEET Result 2025 Today -July 16, 2025. The link to check the ICSE CSEET July 2025 result was made live on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025 can visit the official website icsi.edu to check the result and download the scorecard.

Candidates must note that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test July 2025 is available on the official website - icsi.edu. To download the marksheets candidates are required to visit the login link and enter the Unique ID and Date of Birth. No physical copy of the marksheet will be shared with individual candidates.

CSEET July 2025 Result Official Notification - Click Here

ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result Out - Click Here

How to Check ICSI CSEET July Result 2025

Students can follow the steps provided below to download their CSEET Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on the CSEET Result July 2025 link

Step 3: Login using the Unique ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: The CSEET July 2025 session result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result scorecard for further reference

