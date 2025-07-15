CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CSEET Result 2025 Today -July 16, 2025. The link to check the ICSE CSEET July 2025 result was made live on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025 can visit the official website icsi.edu to check the result and download the scorecard.

Candidates must note that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test July 2025 is available on the official website - icsi.edu. To download the marksheets candidates are required to visit the login link and enter the Unique ID and Date of Birth. No physical copy of the marksheet will be shared with individual candidates.

CSEET July 2025 Result Official Notification - Click Here