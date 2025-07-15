IIM Bangalore to Start UG Courses in Economics and Data Science from August 2026

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is starting its first undergraduate courses in August 2026. These are four-year residential programmes. Students can choose:
-
BSc (Hons) in Economics
-
BSc (Hons) in Data Science
Classes will happen at IIMB’s new Jigani campus. Admissions will open in September 2025, and in the first year, 80 students will get admission (40 in each course). Over time, the number of students will increase to 640 as the campus grows.
Students can also take an optional minor subject in Business or other fields to get a wider knowledge. These courses are designed as per the National Education Policy (NEP).
Why IIM Bangalore is Starting Undergraduate Courses
IIMB wants to help students learn new skills early so they can think clearly, solve problems, and help the country. These courses will teach subjects like economics, data science, ethics, communication, and philosophy, all in a simple and practical way. Students will also do internships, visit foreign colleges, and get a degree in three years if they want to leave early, following India’s National Education Policy (NEP) rules.
To get admission, students must have 60% marks in Class 12 Maths and an overall 60% marks in Class 10. There will be an entrance test and a personal interview. The age limit is 20 years for general students and 22 years for reserved category students.
The yearly fees are ₹8.5 lakh, but IIMB promises that students who cannot afford college fees will get financial help so that no one misses the chance to study because of money problems.
IIMB leaders said that these courses will mix technical knowledge with life skills, so students become not just smart, but also kind and responsible. The institute also said that there will be placement help, internships, and international exchanges for students.
In the future, IIMB is also planning to start new undergraduate courses in Sustainability and Behavioural Sciences. With this step, IIM Bangalore hopes to prepare young leaders who can change the world.
Related Stories
Also read: KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Closes on July 16
PU LLB Entrance Result 2025 Released
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation