IIM Bangalore to Start UG Courses in Economics and Data Science from August 2026

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is starting its first undergraduate courses in August 2026. These are four-year residential programmes. Students can choose:

BSc (Hons) in Economics

BSc (Hons) in Data Science

Classes will happen at IIMB’s new Jigani campus. Admissions will open in September 2025, and in the first year, 80 students will get admission (40 in each course). Over time, the number of students will increase to 640 as the campus grows.

Students can also take an optional minor subject in Business or other fields to get a wider knowledge. These courses are designed as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

Why IIM Bangalore is Starting Undergraduate Courses

IIMB wants to help students learn new skills early so they can think clearly, solve problems, and help the country. These courses will teach subjects like economics, data science, ethics, communication, and philosophy, all in a simple and practical way. Students will also do internships, visit foreign colleges, and get a degree in three years if they want to leave early, following India’s National Education Policy (NEP) rules.