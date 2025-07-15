KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Closes on July 16, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 Option Entry: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will close the KEAM 2025 option entry process tomorrow, July 16, 2025. KEAM 2025 option entry is conducted for the admission to Engineering Courses in the Government/Aided/Autonomous Aided/Government Cost-Sharing/Private Self-Financing/Autonomous Self-Financing Engineering Colleges. Students eligible to apply can visit the official website to complete the option entry process.
According to the schedule released, the KEAM 2025 provisional allotment results will be issued on July 17, 2025, while the final allotment results are to be issued on July 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to make sure they enter the choices for allotment in the order of preference for admissions.
KEAM 2025 option entry link is available on the candidate portal available at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the option entry process.
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Link - Click Here
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process - Schedule
Candidates can check the phase 1 schedule here
|Category
|Dates
|Opening of the website facility for online option registration
|July 11, 2025
|Closure of online option registration facility
|July 16, 2025
|Publication of Provisional Allotment List
|July 17, 2025
|Publication of First Phase Allotment
|July 18, 2025
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process
Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the option entry process
-
Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
-
Click on KEAM 2025
-
Click on Candidate login
-
Enter the application number and password
-
Click on option entry and enter the choices for the allotment round
-
Save the choices and click on submit
