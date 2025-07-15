KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Closes on July 16, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 Option Entry: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will close the KEAM 2025 option entry process tomorrow, July 16, 2025. KEAM 2025 option entry is conducted for the admission to Engineering Courses in the Government/Aided/Autonomous Aided/Government Cost-Sharing/Private Self-Financing/Autonomous Self-Financing Engineering Colleges. Students eligible to apply can visit the official website to complete the option entry process.

According to the schedule released, the KEAM 2025 provisional allotment results will be issued on July 17, 2025, while the final allotment results are to be issued on July 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to make sure they enter the choices for allotment in the order of preference for admissions.

KEAM 2025 option entry link is available on the candidate portal available at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the option entry process.