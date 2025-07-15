Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Closes on July 16, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 option entry window to close on July 16, 2025. Students eligible to participate in the counselling process must make sure they enter the options for the allotment round. Seat allotments will be done based on the choices entered by students. 

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2025, 15:35 IST
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Closes Tomorrow
KEAM 2025 Option Entry: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will close the KEAM 2025 option entry process tomorrow, July 16,  2025. KEAM 2025 option entry is conducted for the admission to Engineering Courses in the Government/Aided/Autonomous Aided/Government Cost-Sharing/Private Self-Financing/Autonomous Self-Financing Engineering Colleges. Students eligible to apply can visit the official website to complete the option entry process.

According to the schedule released, the KEAM 2025 provisional allotment results will be issued on July 17, 2025, while the final allotment results are to be issued on July 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to make sure they enter the choices for allotment in the order of preference for admissions.

KEAM 2025 option entry link is available on the candidate portal available at cee.kerala.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the option entry process.

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Link - Click Here

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process - Schedule

Candidates can check the phase 1 schedule here

Category Dates
Opening of the website facility for online option registration July 11, 2025
Closure of online option registration facility  July 16, 2025
Publication of Provisional Allotment List  July 17, 2025
Publication of First Phase Allotment July 18, 2025

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process

Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the option entry process 

  • Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

  • Click on KEAM 2025

  • Click on Candidate login

  • Enter the application number and password

  • Click on option entry and enter the choices for the allotment round

  • Save the choices and click on submit


