KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

[Explained] URL Full Form: Uses, Application & Key Components

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 30, 2025, 12:33 IST

URL Full Form: URL stands for Uniform Resource Locator. It is known as the unique address of a website. Gain insights about URL full form, including its meaning, components, popular myths, and other relevant information.

URL Full Form
URL Full Form

URL Full Form: URL stands for Uniform Resource Locator. It is known as the core element of the website. It functions as a unique address that allows browsers to reach certain websites and other digital resources. Familiarity with its full name enables users to make the most of its functionality for smooth browsing. Read on to learn more about the URL full form, including its components, popular myths, features, and other key aspects.

URL Full Form: What is the Full Form of URL?

Knowing the full form of a URL can help you explore the website without any hassles. The URL full name is Uniform Resource Locator, which is a unique address that helps users find a particular website and access the information or resources they need. You can understand the URL term by exploring its key components, features, misconceptions, and other information. It includes various components such as protocols, domain names, paths, query parameters, and fragment identifiers.

URL Full Form: Key Components of URL

After knowing URL full form, you must check the key components of this term to understand how it functions. A URL serves as an online address that directs users to a specific website and allows them to access the desired information. Here are the key components of URL with comprehensive explanations and popular examples for your reference.

  • Protocol: It is the starting part of a URL. It indicates the communication method for reaching a website. Two widely used ones are HTTP and HTTPS. The HTTP full name is Hypertext Transfer Protocol, whereas HTTPS is the short name of Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure. Some common examples are http://, https://.

  • Domain Name: The domain name is used after the protocol in the URL and functions as the website’s unique address. It generally features a familiar name combined with a TLD, like .com, in, or .net. TLD means top-level domain. Some common examples include jagranjosh.com, abcdef.in, etc

  • Path: The path segment of a URL directs users to a particular page or resource on a website. It plays a key role in arranging content and maintaining structured web pages. Some common examples include /about-us, /blog/latest-updates, etc.

  • Query Parameters: It is an additional section of the URL. It sends extra data to the site server. They allow websites to create customised content, tailor user experiences, and make finding or sorting data easier. Some common example includes ?k=smartphone&brand=samsung, ?page=3&limit=20, etc

  • Fragment Identifier: It is also commonly referred to as the URL anchor. It is used in a URL to move directly to a certain part of a website. It makes browsing easier by guiding users to the exact content they require. Some common examples are #faq, #comments, etc.

Popular Myths About URL Full Form

There are several myths surrounding the URL full form and its purpose. Clearing all these misconceptions makes it easier to understand how the web functions. Listed below are a few false beliefs regarding the full form of URL:

  • There are chances of misunderstandings when the term is mistaken for something else. You should learn about its exact definition and role to ensure seamless web navigation.

  • Failing to understand the sections of a URL is one of the main reasons behind wrong assumptions. Knowing each component clearly can reduce errors and improve clarity.

URL Full Form in Hindi

URL का हिंदी में पूरा नाम यूनिफ़ॉर्म रिसोर्स लोकेटर है। यह वेब के मूल तत्व के रूप में कार्य करता है। यह एक विशिष्ट पते के रूप में कार्य करता है जो ब्राउज़रों को कुछ वेबसाइटों और अन्य डिजिटल संसाधनों तक पहुँचने में सक्षम बनाता है। इसके पूरे नाम से परिचित होने से हम सहज ब्राउज़िंग के लिए इसकी कार्यक्षमता का अधिकतम लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

Other Common Computer Abbreviations

Abbreviation

Full Form

RAM

Random Access Memory

ROM

Read-Only Memory

CPU

Central Processing Unit

SSD

Solid State Drive

HDMI

High-Definition Multimedia Interface

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News