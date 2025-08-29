School Holiday on 30 August 2025 (Saturday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities: Check Details Here

As the monsoon season intensifies, many parts of India are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to severe disruptions. In response to these challenging weather conditions, several state and local governments have taken the proactive step of closing educational institutions. This decision prioritizes the safety of students and staff, as travel becomes hazardous due to waterlogging, flash floods, and other monsoon-related issues. For students and parents in affected regions, staying informed is crucial. The closures, announced by authorities like chief ministers and district collectors, are a necessary precautionary measure. While the rains may cause temporary breaks in the academic schedule, they provide a vital safety net, allowing families to remain indoors and avoid travel during severe weather.

School Holiday Status for August 30, 2025 Here is a state-wise breakdown of school holidays for tomorrow, August 30, 2025. Holidays Declared Due to Heavy Rain Across India New Delhi: As relentless heavy rainfall continues to batter several parts of India, multiple state governments have announced comprehensive closures of educational institutions to prioritize the safety of students and staff. The decisions come in response to severe weather warnings and the prevailing flood-like conditions in affected regions. Telangana: In response to a severe weather red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), all government and private schools, colleges, and junior colleges across Telangana will remain shut on August 29 and 30, 2025. The District Collector has formally issued this order, emphasizing that the closure is a crucial measure to ensure the well-being of the student community and prevent any untoward incidents amidst the heavy downpour and potential waterlogging. Parents and guardians are advised to keep children indoors during this period.

Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially declared a holiday for all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Punjab on August 30, 2025. This proactive measure has been taken directly in response to the significant heavy rainfall recorded in various cities throughout the state, including Pathankot, Amritsar, and Ludhiana. The widespread precipitation has led to concerns about road safety and accessibility for students and teachers, prompting the government to announce the closure to ensure their security. Jammu & Kashmir: Amidst persistent heavy rainfall and escalating flood-like conditions, schools across the Jammu & Kashmir region have been ordered to remain closed until August 30, 2025. Recognizing the disruption caused by the weather, the government has directed that classes for grades 9 to 12 will transition to an online learning format, allowing students to continue their education remotely while ensuring their safety. Furthermore, all previously scheduled examination dates will be revised and announced later, providing flexibility for students affected by the closures.

Himachal Pradesh: The state and local governments in Himachal Pradesh have jointly ordered the closure of all schools and other educational institutions due to severe and ongoing rainfall. This decision underscores the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of the public, particularly students, in light of the challenging weather conditions. The continuous downpour has led to concerns about landslides, flash floods, and difficult commuting conditions, making the closure a necessary step to mitigate risks. Residents are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on local advisories. Holidays Due to Festivals Kerala: Schools in Kerala are currently observing a planned 10-day holiday from August 27 to September 7, 2025. This extended break is for the major cultural festival of Onam, allowing students and families to celebrate together.