WBJEE Result 2025 Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Expected Result Date and Time Here

WBJEE Result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEE results 2025 soon. Candidates must note that this year the WBJE 2025 exams were held on April 27, 2025. Students eagerly awaiting the announcement of the entrance results must visit the official website for latest updates.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions to the for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self self-financing engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal. Students who clear the entrance exams will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process.

To check the WBJEE 2025 results, candidates are required to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and login using the User ID and Password. A direct link for candidates to download the WBJEE 2025 scorecard will also be available on this page.