WBJEE Result 2025 Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Expected Result Date and Time Here

WBJEE 2025 results to be announced at wbjeeb.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the entrance exams can download the WBJEE rank card through the link available on the official website. Check details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2025, 13:35 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 Out Soon
WBJEE Result 2025 Out Soon
WBJEE Result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to release the WBJEE results 2025 soon. Candidates must note that this year the WBJE 2025 exams were held on April 27, 2025. Students eagerly awaiting the announcement of the entrance results must visit the official website for latest updates.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions to the for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self self-financing engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal. Students who clear the entrance exams will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process.

To check the WBJEE 2025 results, candidates are required to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and login using the User ID and Password. A direct link for candidates to download the WBJEE 2025 scorecard will also be available on this page. 

WBJEE Result 2025 Expected Date and Time

While in the previous years the WBJEE entrance results were announced in June, this year there is a slight delay in the announcement of the results. Candidates must note that the last date for students to submit objections on the WBJEE 2025 answer key was May 25, 2025. It is, however, expected that the WBJEE 2025 results will be announced in the coming weeks. 

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Results?

WBJEE 2025 results will be announced online shortly. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the rank card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2025 Rank Card.

Step 3: Log in with your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Download the scorecard for further reference

 WBJEE Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Rankcard

The WBJEE 2025 rank card will be available for download online. The following details will be mentioned on the rank card.

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Rank secured in WBJEE 2025

  • Total scores obtained

  • Individual scores in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

  • Date of birth

  • Category

  • Gender

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2025 Web Option Entry Closing Today, July 15, Check Schedule, Process and Other Details

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

