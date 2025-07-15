TS EAMCET 2025 WEB Option Entry Closing Today, July 15, Check Schedule, Process and Other Details

The TS EAMCET 2025 web-option entry will close today, July 15. Students who want to change or edit their college or course choices must do it before the deadline ends. After that, no changes will be allowed. If students do not freeze their choices, the system will save their last selected options automatically. These saved choices will be used for the TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment process.

The mock seat allotment result was already released on July 12. Students were allowed to select their college and course options from July 12 to July 15. Now, today is the last chance to modify or lock these options.

The phase 1 seat allotment result will be declared on or before July 18, 2025. After the result, students who get a seat must pay their admission fee and report to the college between July 18 and July 22, 2025.