TS EAMCET 2025 WEB Option Entry Closing Today, July 15, Check Schedule, Process and Other Details

TS EAMCET 2025 web-option entry closes today, July 15. Students must freeze or edit their college choices before the deadline. If not, their last saved options will be used for seat allotment. The phase 1 seat allotment result will be declared by July 18, and top colleges like JNTU Hyderabad and Osmania University accept TS EAMCET 2025 scores.

Jul 15, 2025, 13:23 IST
The TS EAMCET 2025 web-option entry will close today, July 15. Students who want to change or edit their college or course choices must do it before the deadline ends. After that, no changes will be allowed. If students do not freeze their choices, the system will save their last selected options automatically. These saved choices will be used for the TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment process.

The mock seat allotment result was already released on July 12. Students were allowed to select their college and course options from July 12 to July 15. Now, today is the last chance to modify or lock these options.

The phase 1 seat allotment result will be declared on or before July 18, 2025. After the result, students who get a seat must pay their admission fee and report to the college between July 18 and July 22, 2025.

Students should get all their important documents and certificates ready for the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling process. 

How to Freeze Options for TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling?

If you want to freeze your college and course choices in TS EAMCET 2025, follow these simple steps:

  • First, go to the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

  • Next, click on Candidate Login. Enter your Login ID number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and the captcha code to log in.

  • Once you log in, your profile will open. You can see the name of the college given to you.

  • Now, check the list of colleges and courses you have selected earlier.

  • If you are satisfied with your choices, simply save and submit them. This will freeze your options.

  • If you want to change your options, you can edit, rearrange, or modify the list based on your rank and interest.

  • After making changes, check everything one last time. Then, submit your final list to complete the process.

Top Engineering Colleges Through TS EAMCET 2025

Check the list of top colleges available through TG EAPCET 2025 given below.

  • JNTU Hyderabad

  • Osmania University College of Engineering

  • CBIT (Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology)

  • Vasavi College of Engineering

  • VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

  • Gokaraju and Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering and Technology

  • Vardhaman College of Engineering

  • MVSR Engineering College

  • Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology

  • MGIT (Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology)

