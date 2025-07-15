NEET UG 2025 Results Declared for MP Candidates, Check Withheld Results at mcc.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 result for Madhya Pradesh students. Earlier, their results were stopped because of a court case about a power cut during the exam. Now, students can check and download their NEET 2025 result from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in by using their login details.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said that there will be no NEET re-exam 2025 for students who faced problems due to bad weather. The court said that weather issues are not the fault of the exam people. About 70 students from Indore and Ujjain asked for a re-exam, but the court said no to their request.

The High Court is still thinking about its final decision on the NEET re-exam 2025. NTA asked the court to cancel the earlier order for a re-exam. The court said that over 22 lakh students gave the NEET exam, and one small problem cannot change the exam for everyone.