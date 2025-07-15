Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG 2025 Results Declared for MP Candidates, Check Withheld Results at mcc.nic.in

NTA has declared the NEET UG 2025 result for Madhya Pradesh students after a court case delay. The MP High Court said no to a re-exam for students who faced a power cut, saying weather problems were not NTA’s fault. Earlier, one judge allowed a re-test, but later the court stopped it. NEET UG 2025 result was declared on June 14, and 12.36 lakh students passed the exam. Get more details here.

Jul 15, 2025, 14:14 IST
NEET UG 2025 Results Declared for MP Candidates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 result for Madhya Pradesh students. Earlier, their results were stopped because of a court case about a power cut during the exam. Now, students can check and download their NEET 2025 result from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in by using their login details.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said that there will be no NEET re-exam 2025 for students who faced problems due to bad weather. The court said that weather issues are not the fault of the exam people. About 70 students from Indore and Ujjain asked for a re-exam, but the court said no to their request.

The High Court is still thinking about its final decision on the NEET re-exam 2025. NTA asked the court to cancel the earlier order for a re-exam. The court said that over 22 lakh students gave the NEET exam, and one small problem cannot change the exam for everyone.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said there will be no NEET UG 2025 re-exam. Two judges, Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi, gave this order after NTA said it cannot hold a re-exam while other cases are still going on. But the court also said that NEET UG 2025 counselling will continue and depends on the final result of these court cases.

NEET UG 2025 Re-Test

Justice Subodh Abhyankar, a single judge, said that the students affected by the power cut were not at fault. He allowed them a re-test and ordered that their new ranks from the re-exam be used for MBBS and BDS admissions.

Earlier, the High Court allowed NTA to announce the NEET UG 2025 results for all students, except those from 11 exam centres in Indore, where a power cut happened. Before this, the results were put on hold for some time. Many students from Indore said that their exam was badly affected because the electricity went off during the test.

In NEET UG 2025, 12.36 lakh students passed the exam. Mahesh Kumar got All India Rank 1. The NEET UG 2025 result was announced on June 14. The exam was held on May 4, 2025, for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH course admissions in medical and dental colleges across India.

