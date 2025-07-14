OUAT UG Result 2025 OUT: Download Percentile Score, Rank at ouat.ac.in; Link Active

OUAT UG Result 2025 has been announced on July 14, 2025 on the official OUAT website at ouat.nic.in. All students who gave the OUAT exam should visit the official site to check their marks. The marks will be shown as percentiles.

To check the result, students need to go to the OUAT official website. The scorecard will show how much they scored in the exam. Students need to use their application number and password to log in and see their OUAT UG Result 2025. Make sure to check the website tomorrow to know your OUAT 2025 percentile scores.

OUAT 2025 Important Dates

OUAT 2025 Important Dates are now officially updated. Check the full schedule below to stay ready for results, counselling, and admission steps.