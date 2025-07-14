Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
OUAT UG Result 2025 OUT: Download Percentile Score, Rank at ouat.ac.in; Link Active

OUAT UG 2025 Result has been released on July 14, 2025, on the official website. Students can check their percentile scores using their application number and password. Important dates for result, counselling, and admissions are now updated. Follow the simple steps on the OUAT website to download your UG scorecard easily.

Jul 15, 2025, 09:25 IST
OUAT UG Result 2025
OUAT UG Result 2025 has been announced on July 14, 2025 on the official OUAT website at ouat.nic.in. All students who gave the OUAT exam should visit the official site to check their marks. The marks will be shown as percentiles.

To check the result, students need to go to the OUAT official website. The scorecard will show how much they scored in the exam. Students need to use their application number and password to log in and see their OUAT UG Result 2025. Make sure to check the website tomorrow to know your OUAT 2025 percentile scores.

OUAT 2025 Important Dates

OUAT 2025 Important Dates are now officially updated. Check the full schedule below to stay ready for results, counselling, and admission steps.

Event Name

New Date

OUAT Entrance Exam Result (Percentile)

July 14, 2025 (Earlier July 5, 2025)

OUAT Rank Announcement

July 18, 2025

Rank Card Release

July 24, 2025

Agro-Polytechnic Diploma Counselling

July 2025

UG Course Counselling

August 4 to August 13, 2025

Admission for Govt. Sponsored Students

August 14, 2025

Classes Start

August 18, 2025

Steps to Download OUAT 2025 Result 

Students can follow the given steps to download the OUAT Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ouat.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the “OUAT 2025 UG Result” link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password in the login section.

Step 4: After logging in, your OUAT 2025 percentile score will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Download button to save your OUAT scorecard.

