OUAT UG Result 2025 OUT: Download Percentile Score, Rank at ouat.ac.in; Link Active

OUAT UG Result 2025 has been announced on July 14, 2025 on the official OUAT website at ouat.nic.in. All students who gave the OUAT exam should visit the official site to check their marks. The marks will be shown as percentiles.
To check the result, students need to go to the OUAT official website. The scorecard will show how much they scored in the exam. Students need to use their application number and password to log in and see their OUAT UG Result 2025. Make sure to check the website tomorrow to know your OUAT 2025 percentile scores.
OUAT 2025 Important Dates
OUAT 2025 Important Dates are now officially updated. Check the full schedule below to stay ready for results, counselling, and admission steps.
|
Event Name
|
New Date
|
OUAT Entrance Exam Result (Percentile)
|
July 14, 2025 (Earlier July 5, 2025)
|
OUAT Rank Announcement
|
July 18, 2025
|
Rank Card Release
|
July 24, 2025
|
Agro-Polytechnic Diploma Counselling
|
July 2025
|
UG Course Counselling
|
August 4 to August 13, 2025
|
Admission for Govt. Sponsored Students
|
August 14, 2025
|
Classes Start
|
August 18, 2025
Steps to Download OUAT 2025 Result
Students can follow the given steps to download the OUAT Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at ouat.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the “OUAT 2025 UG Result” link.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password in the login section.
Step 4: After logging in, your OUAT 2025 percentile score will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the Download button to save your OUAT scorecard.
