NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 2 with 13 New Disability Centres for PwD Certificates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 for candidates with disabilities. The board has also introduced 13 new disability centres for Persons with Disabilities (Pwd) candidates. Students of such a category can obtain their disability certificates from the mentioned centres by September 9, 2025 by 12 PM.
The official notification stated, “in view of the above, candidates can now visit the following Designated Disability Centers in addition to the earlier 16 Disability centers of MCC for the purpose of getting themselves examined and obtaining Disability Certificates as per NMC Guidelines. The PwD portal for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 is active now and is open upto 12:00 Noon of 9th Sept., 2025. PwBD candidates can visit the centers with their valid UDID card to obtain a certificate as per their eligibility.”
MCC Official Notification on PwD Centre
MCC Notification on NEET UG Counselling 2025 Guidelines for PwD Candidates
MCC announced new guidelines for PwD candidates sitting for NEET UG Counselling 2025. It mentioned the candidates must carry a valid disability certificate from one of the 13 centres, allowing them special provisions for the counselling and to secure the All India Quota (AIQ) seats. This was done to facilitate the assessment of PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates for NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS admissions in the 2025-26 academic session. The new medical colleges have been designated as examination centers. This decision aligns with the interim guidelines set forth by the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the assessment methodology for this category, as stated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Related Stories
Latest News:
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Phase 2 Registration Starts at wbmcc.nic.in
Bihar DCECE 2025 Counselling: BCECEB Released Revised Mop Up Seat Allotment Result; Download here
List of New NEET UG Counselling 2025 Disability Centres
The counselling body has introduced a number of new centers for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The following table carries the medical colleges as the PwD centres and their email ID to reach out in case of any query:
|
S No.
|
Name of the Certification Centre
|
Email ID
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah
|
msupumsdsaifai@gmail.com
|
2
|
King George Medical University, Lucknow, UP
|
cms@kgmcindia.edu
|
3
|
Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad
|
ms.health.ahmedabad.civil@gmail.com
|
4
|
New Civil Hospital, Surat
|
ms.health.surat2@gmail.com
|
5
|
PDU Hospital, Rajkot
|
ms.health.rajkotpdu@gmail.com
|
6
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
drbborthakur@rediffmail.com
|
7
|
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
|
herman32541@gmail.com
|
8
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
drvickyagar@yahoo.co.in
|
9
|
Madurai Medical College & Govt. Rajaji Hospital, Madurai
|
ramms1mdu@gmail.com
|
10
|
Coimbatore Medical College Hospital
|
mugundhan@yahoo.com
|
11
|
Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
|
nalligopinath@gmail.com
|
12
|
AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Guntur District
|
director@aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in
|
13
|
Zoram Medical College & Hospital, Falkawn, Mizoram
|
zmc@zmc.edu.in
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation