NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 2 with 13 New Disability Centres for PwD Certificates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 for candidates with disabilities. The board has also introduced 13 new disability centres for Persons with Disabilities (Pwd) candidates. Students of such a category can obtain their disability certificates from the mentioned centres by September 9, 2025 by 12 PM.

The official notification stated, “in view of the above, candidates can now visit the following Designated Disability Centers in addition to the earlier 16 Disability centers of MCC for the purpose of getting themselves examined and obtaining Disability Certificates as per NMC Guidelines. The PwD portal for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 is active now and is open upto 12:00 Noon of 9th Sept., 2025. PwBD candidates can visit the centers with their valid UDID card to obtain a certificate as per their eligibility.”