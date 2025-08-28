WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Phase 2 Registration Starts at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration from August 27, 2025 at 11 AM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to register for the counseling online. The last date to register online is August 29, 2025 by 4 PM. Eligible candidates must register online, upload documents, and pay the application fee within this window.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date and Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 here: