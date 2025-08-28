GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Phase 2 Registration Starts at wbmcc.nic.in

Aug 28, 2025, 18:31 IST

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) began Phase 2 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 on August 27, 2025, at 11 AM. The deadline to register, upload documents, and pay the fee online at wbmcc.nic.in is August 29, 2025, by 4 PM.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration starts on August 27, 2025.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration from August 27, 2025 at 11 AM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to register for the counseling online. The last date to register online is August 29, 2025 by 4 PM. Eligible candidates must register online, upload documents, and pay the application fee within this window.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date and Detailed Schedule 

Candidates can check the important dates for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 here:

Event

Dates

Document Verification

August 28 - 30, 2025

Seat resignation last date 

August 30, 2025

Release of Candidate List

September 1, 2025 after 2 PM

Choice Filling and Locking Window dates 

September 1 - 3, 2025

Final Seat Allotment Result

September 8, 2025

Reporting to Institutes for Admission

September 9 - 11, 2025

How to Register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
  3. Click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  4. Log in using your credentials 
  5. Enter your personal and academic particulars in the form 
  6. Upload the scanned copies of your necessary documents 
  7. Pay the application fee
  8. Check your details and submit the form 
  9. Download the confirmation page for future use

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registered User Login Page

To avoid disqualification, candidates must complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadline.

