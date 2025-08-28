WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Phase 2 Registration Starts at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration from August 27, 2025 at 11 AM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in to register for the counseling online. The last date to register online is August 29, 2025 by 4 PM. Eligible candidates must register online, upload documents, and pay the application fee within this window.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 here:
Event
Dates
Document Verification
August 28 - 30, 2025
Seat resignation last date
August 30, 2025
Release of Candidate List
September 1, 2025 after 2 PM
Choice Filling and Locking Window dates
September 1 - 3, 2025
Final Seat Allotment Result
September 8, 2025
Reporting to Institutes for Admission
September 9 - 11, 2025
How to Register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
- Click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- Log in using your credentials
- Enter your personal and academic particulars in the form
- Upload the scanned copies of your necessary documents
- Pay the application fee
- Check your details and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future use
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registered User Login Page
To avoid disqualification, candidates must complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadline.
