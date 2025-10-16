IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will announce the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 after completing each stage of the recruitment process. These cutoff marks represent the minimum qualifying scores candidates need to move on to the next phase of selection. The official cutoff list will be published on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website along with the exam results. The cutoff marks will be released category-wise for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. Various factors determine the IB JIO Cut Off 2025, such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and total applicants appearing for the exam. Candidates who meet or exceed the specified cutoff will qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Regularly checking the cutoff helps aspirants analyze their performance and plan their preparation for the upcoming rounds effectively.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks General (UR) 68 – 72 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 60 – 65 Scheduled Caste (SC) 50 – 55 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 42 – 47 How to Check IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025? Candidates can easily check the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off Marks 2025 through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The cutoff details will be released in PDF format after each stage of the IB JIO selection process. Follow the simple steps below to download and view the cutoff marks. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” or “Recruitment” section.

Step 3: Find and click on the link titled “IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025.”

Step 4: The cutoff PDF will open on your screen displaying the category-wise cutoff marks.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.