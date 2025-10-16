SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 12:00 IST

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise on the MHA website after each selection stage. It helps candidates understand the minimum qualifying marks needed for the next round. Factors like exam difficulty, number of candidates, and vacancies determine the cutoff. This article provides expected marks, download steps, and key influencing factors.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Expected Cut Off 2025
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Expected Cut Off 2025

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will announce the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 after completing each stage of the recruitment process. These cutoff marks represent the minimum qualifying scores candidates need to move on to the next phase of selection. The official cutoff list will be published on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website along with the exam results.

The cutoff marks will be released category-wise for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates. Various factors determine the IB JIO Cut Off 2025, such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and total applicants appearing for the exam.

Candidates who meet or exceed the specified cutoff will qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Regularly checking the cutoff helps aspirants analyze their performance and plan their preparation for the upcoming rounds effectively.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be published by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) after each stage of the recruitment process. 

The cutoff marks vary for different categories and are determined based on several factors, including the exam’s difficulty level, total number of applicants, and available vacancies. These cutoff marks play a vital role in shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the IB JIO 2025 selection process.

IB JIO Expected Cut Off 2025

The IB JIO Expected Cut Off Marks 2025 give candidates a clear idea of the minimum scores they need to qualify for the next round of selection. These marks are based on previous year trends, exam difficulty, and expert analysis. The official cutoff will be announced later by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), but the expected cutoff mentioned below helps aspirants set realistic preparation targets.

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

General (UR)

68 – 72

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

60 – 65

Scheduled Caste (SC)

50 – 55

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

42 – 47

How to Check IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can easily check the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off Marks 2025 through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The cutoff details will be released in PDF format after each stage of the IB JIO selection process. Follow the simple steps below to download and view the cutoff marks.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” or “Recruitment” section.
Step 3: Find and click on the link titled “IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025.”
Step 4: The cutoff PDF will open on your screen displaying the category-wise cutoff marks.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Note: The cutoff marks help candidates understand the minimum qualifying marks required to proceed to the next stage of the IB JIO 2025 recruitment process.

Factors Affecting IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 is determined after carefully analyzing several important factors. These elements help the Intelligence Bureau (IB) set fair and balanced cutoff marks for each category. The cutoff list is released in PDF format on the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website after every stage of the selection process.

The following are the key factors that influence the IB JIO Cut Off 2025:

  1. Number of Vacancies: When the number of vacancies is limited, competition increases, leading to higher cutoff marks.

  2. Exam Difficulty Level: If the question paper is more difficult than previous years, the cutoff tends to be lower to balance overall performance.

  3. Number of Candidates Appearing: A higher number of applicants increases competition, often resulting in a higher cutoff score.

  4. Category Reservation: Cutoff marks are released separately for each category according to government reservation norms.

  5. Previous Year Cutoff Trends: The cutoff pattern from previous recruitment cycles helps in predicting and setting the current year’s cutoff range.

  6. Candidate Performance: The overall performance and average score of all candidates in the exam play a major role in deciding the final cutoff marks.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

