50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 7

GK Questions and Answers for Class 7: This quiz will help children to explore information and, in return, widen their knowledge, develop a deeper understanding of the world, become confident, improve their problem-solving skills and become innovative. General Knowledge is also an important section that can't be ignored. Here, we are providing more than 50 questions for easy grasping and enhancing the level of academic and general knowledge, including world, India, current affairs, science, etc.

GK Questions and Answers for Class 7

1. When is World Homoeopathy Day observed?

Ans. April 10

2. List the name of four Vedas.

Ans. Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda

3. The square root of 1764 is?

Ans. 42

4. Who has been appointed as the first woman chairperson of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India)?

Ans. Madhabi Puri Buch

5. Where is Hemis National Park situated?

Ans. It is located in Jammu and Kashmir state.

6. What is the name of the autobiography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin?

Ans. Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You)

7. Name the first airline to use the "sun-to-liquid" duel in the world?

Ans. Swiss Airlines

8. What is the capital of Azerbaijan?

Ans. Baku

9. Name the currency used in Belgium?

Ans. Euro

10. Name the Union Ministry that launched the 'Stree Manoraksha Project’?

Ans. Ministry of Women and Child Development

11. Name the lake that is situated at the border of Peru-Bolivia?

Ans. Lake Titicaca

12. When did India enact the Wildlife Protection Act?

Ans. 1972

13. How do you define a Light Year?

Ans: A light-year is the unit of distance. It is the distance travelled by light in one year.

14. What does the 30 atomic number denote?

Ans. Zinc

15. Name the state bird of Rajasthan?

Ans. Godawan or Great Indian Bustard is the official state bird of Rajasthan.

16. What is the theme of World Hearing Day 2022?

Ans. The theme of World Hearing Day 2022 is 'To hear for life, listen with care!'

17. Name the first national park in India to be equipped with satellite phones?

Ans. Kaziranga National Park in Assam

18. Where is Mouling National Park situated?

Ans. Arunachal Pradesh

19. ‘Chithirai Thiruvizha' festival is celebrated in which state of India?

Ans. Tamil Nadu

20. What is the capital of Antigua and Barbuda?

Ans. Saint John’s

21. Name two styles of Hindustani Classical Music?

Ans. Tarana and Khyal

22. Which Vitamin is known as antisterility vitamin?

Ans. Vitamin E

23. Name a non-metal which is also an electrical conductor?

Ans. Graphite

24. What is the function of the hump in a camel?

Ans. It stores fat and helps with the insulation of heat.

25. Name two Indian martial arts?

Ans. Thang-Ta and Kalaripayattu

GK Quiz for Class 7: Fill in the blanks

1. ........ organisation released a report titled 'Care at work'?

Ans. International Labour Organisation

2. ........ is an example of true grass.

Ans. Samak Rice / Samo Rice

3. 'Dandi March’ or ‘Salt Satyagraha’ was organised in ........

Ans. 1930

4. Karnataka state launched India's first-ever digital data bank named .........

Ans. AQVERIUM

5. ......... is the important festival of tea tribe communities of Assam.

Ans. Karam Puja

6. ..... Indian city will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad in 2022.

Ans. Chennai

7. Making India Awesome is penned by......

Ans. Chetan Bhagat

8. ........ is the rank of India in the World Happiness Report 2022.

Ans. 136

9. ...... is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ans. National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

10. ....... discovered X-rays.

Ans. W.C Roentgen

11. ....... energy eventually depletes.

Ans. Non-Renewable energy

12. ....... is the first Indian state to introduce carbon-neutral farming methods.

Ans. Kerala

13. ...... and ........ are classical dance forms of India.

Ans. Bharatanatyam and Kathak

14. ...... is the S.I unit of specific heat capacity.

Ans. J kg-1 K-1

15. ...... is the fuel in the Sun

Ans. Hydrogen

GK Quiz for Class 7: True and False

1. Chromatin is found in the nucleus and is highly condensed DNA.

Ans. True

2. ‘Dol Utsav’ is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh.

Ans. False ( Correct Answer is West Bengal).

3. Early Warning and Early Action is the theme of the ‘World Meteorological Day’ 2022.

Ans. True

4. Cricket is the official game of Rajasthan State.

Ans. False ( Correct Answer is Basketball).

5. Manama is the capital of Bahrain.

Ans. True

6. Union Defence Minister chairs the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in India.

Ans. True

7. Lakhwar Electricity Project is located in Madhya Pradesh.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Dehradun district of Uttarakhand).

8. Belfast is the capital of Norway.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Northern Ireland).

9. Charminar is located in Lucknow.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Hyderabad).

10. In the absence of vacuoles, photosynthesis does not occur in leaves.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Chlorophyll).

11. Pongal is a harvest festival in Tamil Nadu.

Ans. True

12. Yeast is a type of Fungus.

Ans. True

13. Maharishi Kapil is the composer of the philosophy of Samkhya.

Ans. True

14. The tiny pores present on the leaves of plants are called Grains.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Stomata).

15. The record of the electrical activity of the muscle is known as Electro-Cardiogram (ECG).

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Electro-Myogram (EMG).

