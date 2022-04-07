50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 9

GK Questions and Answers for Class 9: Class 9 is known as the foundation for higher classes. So, it is important for students to gain knowledge and learn every topic thoroughly. General Knowledge plays an important role in providing knowledge, helping in several competitive examinations and also helping in achieving the student's aim. The GK questions provided below not only build confidence in students but also help students scale new heights in their lives.

Check below GK questions and answers for class 9 that are based on biology, physics, chemistry, history, geography, etc., including current affairs.

1. Name the component of blood that fights infection?

Ans. WBC (White Blood Cells)

2. In which Indian state is Chauri Chaura village located?

Ans. Uttar Pradesh

3. What do you mean by "Proxima d"?

Ans. It is a new Exo-Planet.

4. The Crimson Rose belongs to which species?

Ans. Butterfly

5. Where is the headquarter of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) located?

Ans. Nairobi, Kenya

6. When was United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) established?

Ans. 5 June 1972

7. Name the elements that make up the xylem tissue?

Ans. Xylem tissue consists of four types of elements namely tracheids, vessels, xylem fibres, and xylem parenchyma.

8. Where is Hemis National Park situated?

Ans. Hemis National Park is located in Jammu and Kashmir State.

9. What is “Kilonova”?

Ans. It is a transient astronomical event that occurs in a compact binary system when two neutron stars and a black hole merge into each other. They are thought to emit short gamma-ray bursts and strong electromagnetic radiation due to the radioactive decay of heavy r-process nuclei that are produced and ejected fairly isotropically during the merger process.

10. When was Bhagat Singh executed?

Ans. 23 March 1931

11. Name the first English President of the Indian National Congress?

Ans. George Yule was the first English President of the Indian National Congress.

12. Name the tissue that forms the inner lining of the mouth?

Ans. Epithelial tissue

13. What is the function of Ligament?

Ans. Ligament is a type of connective tissue that connects one bone to another. These tissues are strong and elastic.

14. Who founded the Mauryan Empire?

Ans. Chandragupta Maurya founded the Mauryan Empire.

15. Nalanda University was destroyed by whom?

Ans. Bakhtiyar Khilji destroyed Nalanda University in 1193.

16. In which year did Arundhati Roy win the Booker Prize?

Ans. In 1997, Arundhati Roy won the Booker Prize. She was the first Indian to win the Booker Prize. The title of the novel for which she won the Booker Prize is "The God of Small Things".

17. What is the relationship between the weight of an object on the moon and the weight of an object on Earth?

Ans. The moon weighs one-sixth the weight of the Earth.

18. What is the major source of minerals in the soil?

Ans. Parent rock from which soil is covered is the major source of minerals in the soil.

19. Freedom of speech and expression is mentioned in which article of the Indian Constitution?

Ans. Article 19

20. In which year did the "Guarantee System" start?

Ans. In 1849, the "Guarantee system" for Rail Network development in India was started.

21. Which gas is filled in an electric bulb?

Ans. Nitrogen gas is filled in an electric bulb.

22. When is International Women's Day celebrated?

Ans. Every year on 8 March, International Women's Day is celebrated.

23. What was the first vernacular newspaper in India?

Ans. Samachar Darpan was the first vernacular newspaper in India. It was a Bengali weekly newspaper published by the Baptist Missionary Society.

24. Which Sikh Guru introduced the Gurmukhi Script?

Ans. As per the Sikh tradition, Gurmukhi was invented by Guru Angad, who was the second Sikh Guru in the mid-16th century.

25. In which state of India is the Hornbill festival observed?

Ans. Nagaland

GK Quiz for Class 9: MCQs

26. In which of the following countries are the Kermadec Islands located?

A. France

B. UK

C. New Zealand

D. None of the above

Ans. C

27. In which of the following state of India Bhitarkanika National Park is situated?

A. Rajasthan

B. Odisha

C. Nagaland

D. Tamil Nadu

Ans. B

28. Which of the following Wildlife Sanctuary is located in Andhra Pradesh?

A. Mahao Wildlife Sanctuary

B. Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary

C. Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary

D. Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary

Ans. A

29. In which of the following state of India, Bellandur Lake is situated?

A. Bengaluru

B. Manipur

C. Sikkim

D. Maharashtra

Ans. A

30. For which of the following movies has Chloe Zhao been conferred with the Oscar Award?

A.The Father

B. Minari

C. Nomadland

D. Soul

Ans. C

31. In which of the following year the Environment Protection Act enacted?

A. 1984

B. 1986

C. 1989

D. 1990

Ans. B

32. What is Light?

A. Longitudinal Wave

B. Transverse Wave

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. B

33. Which of the following country has the highest total number of Military Personnel?

A. Vietnam

B. South Korea

C. India

D. North Korea

Ans. A (As per the data of the world population review 2022)

34. What is the capital of Ukraine?

A. Kyiv (Kiev)

B. Yerevan

C. Canberra

D. Moscow

Ans. A

35. In which of the following Indian states do the Varuna and Assi rivers flow?

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Maharashtra

C. Rajasthan

D. Madhya Pradesh

Ans. A

36. In which of the following years was Bangladesh formed as a separate country?

A. 1970

B. 1971

C. 1972

D. 1973

Ans. B

37. Which of the following rivers is known as the "father of African rivers"?

A. Niger

B. Nile

C. Orange river

D. Kasai river

Ans. B

38. Which of the following battles were fought by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

A. Battle of Kolhapur

B. Battle of Pratapgad

C. Battle of Sinhagad

D. All the above

Ans. D

39. When was Champaran Satyagraha started?

A. 1916

B. 1917

C. 1920

D. 1921

Ans. B

40. When was Gandhi-Irwin Pact signed?

A. 1928

B. 1930

C. 1931

D. 1935

Ans. C

41. Abiy Ahmed is the Prime Minister of which country?

A. Ethiopia

B. Eritrea

C. Kenya

D. None of the above

Ans. A

42. Second Buddhist Council was presided by whom?



A. Gautamiputra Satkarni

B. Vasumitra

C. Sabakami

D. None of the above

Ans. C

43. What is the name of the Guptas' silver coin?

A. Para

B. Rupaka

C. Dinara

D. None of the above

Ans. B

44. In which of the following states is Umlingla Pass located?

A. A. Uttarakhand

B. Manipur

C. Sikkim

D. Ladakh

Ans. D

45. Who founded the Ram Cult in Northern India?

A. Kabir

B. Ramananda

C. Bhavabhuti

D. Guru Nanak

Ans. B

46. Which of the following is not a folk dance of Himachal Pradesh?

A. Jhora

B. Chharhi

C. Chhapeli

D. Panwariya

And. D

47. Who gave the most detailed accounts of all historic descriptions of the ancient city of Hampi?

A. Fernao Nuniz

B. Domingo Paes

C. Ibn Batuta

D. Abdur Razzaq

Ans. B

48. Who is the author of the 'Durgeshnandini' novel?

A. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

B. Baliram Keshav Rao Hedgewar

C. Barindra Kumar Ghosh

D. Behramji M Malabari

Ans. A

49. Who is known as the 'Grand Old Man of lndia'?

A. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

B. Dr Rajendra Prasad

C. Dadabhai Naoroji

D. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Ans. C

50. Who is popularly known as Loknayak?

A. Jamnalal Bajaj

B. Jayaprakash Narayana

C. Jatindra Nath Das

D. Khudiram Bose

Ans. B

