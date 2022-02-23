50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 8

GK Questions and Answers for Class 8: Provided below General Knowledge Questions for class 8 will help children in preparing school-level entrance exams or general quizzes and scholarship examinations. Students must be aware that General Knowledge plays a crucial role in developing foundations for both their professional as well as personal lives. It will also help students to prepare for their future endeavours.

Solve GK Questions that include various topics like current affairs, popular inventions, state, and their capitals, rivers, dams, history, climate, etc.

GK Questions and Answers for Class 8

1. When is Earth Day celebrated?

Ans. 22 April

2. Where is Bandipur National Park situated?

Ans. Karnataka

3. What do you mean by Esperanto?

Ans. It is an artificial language constructed in 1887 by L.L. Zamenhof and intended for use as an international second language.

4. How many wars have India and Pakistan fought since partition?

Ans. Four major wars were fought by the Indian Army with Pakistan during 1947-48, 1965, 1971, and 1999.

5. When was India's first National Park established?

Ans. In 1936, India's first National Park was established as Hailey National Park. It was first renamed Ramganga in the mid-1950s before the name was changed to Corbett. Corbett National Park is also known as Jim Corbett National Park.

6. Name a game that is associated with China Cup?

Ans. Gymnastics

7. What is the full form of ISRO?

Ans. Indian Space Research Organisation

8. What do you mean by Baklava?

Ans. It is a dessert made of thin pastry, nuts, and honey.

9. Name the richest person (2021) in India?

Ans. Mukesh Ambani

10. From where did the Tapi river originate?

Ans. Satpura Ranges

11. Port Louis is the capital of which country?

Ans. Mauritius

12. Name 5 countries situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire?

Ans. The Pacific Ring of Fire stretches across various countries including Indonesia, New Zealand, Papa New Guinea, Philippines, Japan, United States, Chile, Canada, Guatemala, Russia, Peru, etc.

13. What is the Ring of Fire?

Ans. Ring of Fire is also known as the Circum-Pacific Belt. It is a path along the Pacific Ocean which is characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. The majority of the Earth's volcanoes and earthquakes take place along the Ring of Fire.

14. Which bank is known as the bankers' bank of India?

Ans The Reserve Bank of India

15. Name the largest flower in the world?

Ans. Rafflesia arnoldii

16. Name the smallest perfect number?

Ans. 6

17. Who has written Humayun Nama?

Ans. Gulbadan Begum

18. In which states of India, the famous 'Hornbill festival' is celebrated?

Ans. Nagaland

19. What is the greenhouse effect?

Ans. It is a process that occurs when gases in the atmosphere of the Earth trap the heat of the Sun. This process makes Earth much warmer than it would be without an atmosphere.

20. Is Sun responsible for causing global warming?

Ans. No Sun is not responsible for causing global warming. The Sun can influence Earth's climate, but it is not responsible for the warming trend that we have seen over recent decades.

21. Name the state that has the longest coastline in India?

Ans. Gujarat

22. What does COVID-19 mean?

Ans. COVID-19 is the acronym for the full name coronavirus disease of 2019.

23. What is the national sport of Hungary?

Ans. Water Polo is the national game of Hungary.

24. Name a bar graph that shows data in intervals?

Ans. Histogram

25. Name an oilseed that is used in the manufacturing of paints?

Ans. Linseed oil

READ| 50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 5

GK Quiz for Class 8: MCQs

1. Who among the following translated Baburnama from Chagatai to Persian?

A. Humayun

B. Akbar

C. Abul Fazl

D. Abdul Rahim Khan-I-Khana

Ans. D

2. Which of the following microbe carries malaria?

A. Butterfly

B. Female Anopheles Mosquito

C. Protists

D. None of the above

Ans. B

3. Vilnius is the capital of which country?

A. Libya

B. Lithuania

C. Luxemburg

D. Lebanon

Ans. B

4. Jaldapara National Park is situated in which of the following state of India?

A. Tamil Nadu

B. Chhattisgarh

C. West Bengal

D. Ladakh

Ans. C

5. Who of the following invented Facebook?

A. Mark Zuckerberg

B. Benjamin Franklin

C. Robert Fulton

D. None of the above

Ans. A

6. What do you mean by Silviculture?

A. It is a science of growing silkworms.

B. It is a science of rearing sheep.

C. It is a science of forest farming.

D. It is a science of bee rearing.

Ans. C

7. Which of the following is the national sport of Japan?

A. Cricket

B. Sumo wrestling

C. Basketball

D. Football

Ans. B

8. Which of the following is called wood alcohol?

A. Ethyl

B. Butanol

C. Methanol

D. Propyl

Ans. C

9. In which of the following country the first compass invented?

A. China

B. Japan

C. Egypt

D. Belarus

Ans. A

10. Who of the following is known as the 'Frontier Gandhi'?

A. Bhagat Singh

B. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

C. Khudiram Bose

D. Ram Prasad Bismil

Ans. B

11. Who is known as the 'Saint of the Gutters'?

A. Mother Teressa

B. St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

C. St. Cyprian

D. St. Margaret Clitherow

Ans. A

12. Which of the following Mughal emperor is known as Zinda Pir?

A. Akbar

B. Humayun

C. Aurangzeb

D. Shah Jahan

Ans. C

13. What is the full form of AIDS?

A. Ace Diet Immunity Syndrome

B. Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome

C. Act Immunity disease Syndrome

D. None of the above

Ans. B

14. Which of the following is known as the suicidal bag of the cell?

A. Golgi apparatus

B. Lysosomes

C. Ribosomes

D. Mitochondria

Ans. B

15. Which of the following are the defects of vision?

A. Myopia

B. Hypermetropia

C. Presbyopia

D. All the above

Ans. D