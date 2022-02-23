50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 8
GK Questions and Answers for Class 8: Provided below General Knowledge Questions for class 8 will help children in preparing school-level entrance exams or general quizzes and scholarship examinations. Students must be aware that General Knowledge plays a crucial role in developing foundations for both their professional as well as personal lives. It will also help students to prepare for their future endeavours.
Solve GK Questions that include various topics like current affairs, popular inventions, state, and their capitals, rivers, dams, history, climate, etc.
GK Questions and Answers for Class 8
1. When is Earth Day celebrated?
Ans. 22 April
2. Where is Bandipur National Park situated?
Ans. Karnataka
3. What do you mean by Esperanto?
Ans. It is an artificial language constructed in 1887 by L.L. Zamenhof and intended for use as an international second language.
4. How many wars have India and Pakistan fought since partition?
Ans. Four major wars were fought by the Indian Army with Pakistan during 1947-48, 1965, 1971, and 1999.
5. When was India's first National Park established?
Ans. In 1936, India's first National Park was established as Hailey National Park. It was first renamed Ramganga in the mid-1950s before the name was changed to Corbett. Corbett National Park is also known as Jim Corbett National Park.
6. Name a game that is associated with China Cup?
Ans. Gymnastics
7. What is the full form of ISRO?
Ans. Indian Space Research Organisation
8. What do you mean by Baklava?
Ans. It is a dessert made of thin pastry, nuts, and honey.
9. Name the richest person (2021) in India?
Ans. Mukesh Ambani
10. From where did the Tapi river originate?
Ans. Satpura Ranges
11. Port Louis is the capital of which country?
Ans. Mauritius
12. Name 5 countries situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire?
Ans. The Pacific Ring of Fire stretches across various countries including Indonesia, New Zealand, Papa New Guinea, Philippines, Japan, United States, Chile, Canada, Guatemala, Russia, Peru, etc.
13. What is the Ring of Fire?
Ans. Ring of Fire is also known as the Circum-Pacific Belt. It is a path along the Pacific Ocean which is characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. The majority of the Earth's volcanoes and earthquakes take place along the Ring of Fire.
14. Which bank is known as the bankers' bank of India?
Ans The Reserve Bank of India
15. Name the largest flower in the world?
Ans. Rafflesia arnoldii
16. Name the smallest perfect number?
Ans. 6
17. Who has written Humayun Nama?
Ans. Gulbadan Begum
18. In which states of India, the famous 'Hornbill festival' is celebrated?
Ans. Nagaland
19. What is the greenhouse effect?
Ans. It is a process that occurs when gases in the atmosphere of the Earth trap the heat of the Sun. This process makes Earth much warmer than it would be without an atmosphere.
20. Is Sun responsible for causing global warming?
Ans. No Sun is not responsible for causing global warming. The Sun can influence Earth's climate, but it is not responsible for the warming trend that we have seen over recent decades.
21. Name the state that has the longest coastline in India?
Ans. Gujarat
22. What does COVID-19 mean?
Ans. COVID-19 is the acronym for the full name coronavirus disease of 2019.
23. What is the national sport of Hungary?
Ans. Water Polo is the national game of Hungary.
24. Name a bar graph that shows data in intervals?
Ans. Histogram
25. Name an oilseed that is used in the manufacturing of paints?
Ans. Linseed oil
GK Quiz for Class 8: MCQs
1. Who among the following translated Baburnama from Chagatai to Persian?
A. Humayun
B. Akbar
C. Abul Fazl
D. Abdul Rahim Khan-I-Khana
Ans. D
2. Which of the following microbe carries malaria?
A. Butterfly
B. Female Anopheles Mosquito
C. Protists
D. None of the above
Ans. B
3. Vilnius is the capital of which country?
A. Libya
B. Lithuania
C. Luxemburg
D. Lebanon
Ans. B
4. Jaldapara National Park is situated in which of the following state of India?
A. Tamil Nadu
B. Chhattisgarh
C. West Bengal
D. Ladakh
Ans. C
5. Who of the following invented Facebook?
A. Mark Zuckerberg
B. Benjamin Franklin
C. Robert Fulton
D. None of the above
Ans. A
6. What do you mean by Silviculture?
A. It is a science of growing silkworms.
B. It is a science of rearing sheep.
C. It is a science of forest farming.
D. It is a science of bee rearing.
Ans. C
7. Which of the following is the national sport of Japan?
A. Cricket
B. Sumo wrestling
C. Basketball
D. Football
Ans. B
8. Which of the following is called wood alcohol?
A. Ethyl
B. Butanol
C. Methanol
D. Propyl
Ans. C
9. In which of the following country the first compass invented?
A. China
B. Japan
C. Egypt
D. Belarus
Ans. A
10. Who of the following is known as the 'Frontier Gandhi'?
A. Bhagat Singh
B. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
C. Khudiram Bose
D. Ram Prasad Bismil
Ans. B
11. Who is known as the 'Saint of the Gutters'?
A. Mother Teressa
B. St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
C. St. Cyprian
D. St. Margaret Clitherow
Ans. A
12. Which of the following Mughal emperor is known as Zinda Pir?
A. Akbar
B. Humayun
C. Aurangzeb
D. Shah Jahan
Ans. C
13. What is the full form of AIDS?
A. Ace Diet Immunity Syndrome
B. Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome
C. Act Immunity disease Syndrome
D. None of the above
Ans. B
14. Which of the following is known as the suicidal bag of the cell?
A. Golgi apparatus
B. Lysosomes
C. Ribosomes
D. Mitochondria
Ans. B
15. Which of the following are the defects of vision?
A. Myopia
B. Hypermetropia
C. Presbyopia
D. All the above
Ans. D
GK Quiz for Class 8: Fill in the Blanks
1. Bishnupur is famous for terracotta temples and is located in .......... state of India.
Ans. West Bengal
2. ............. is known as the powerhouse of the cell.
Ans. Mitochondria
3. ......... was the first female Indian Astronaut.
Ans. Kalpana Chawla
4. Durand Cup is associated with ............. sport.
Ans. Football
5. ........ is the unit of Pressure.
Ans. Pascal
6. ......... mineral is known as Horn Silver.
Ans. Silver Chloride
7. ......... is known as the Nightingale of India.
Ans. Sarojini Naidu
8. ........... canal gets water from Sutlej and Beas rivers in India.
Ans. Indira Gandhi Canal
9. ......... is the only number that cannot be used as a divisor.
Ans. 0 (Zero)
10. ................. abolished 'Sati Pratha' in India.
Ans. Governor-General Lord William Bentinck
11. World Health Organisation is situated at.....................
Ans. Geneva, Switzerland
12. ......... is the smallest bird.
Ans. Hummingbird
13. .......... is the highest dam in India.
Ans. Tehri Dam
14. .......... was India’s first Deputy Prime Minister.
Ans. Vallabhbhai Patel
15. .......... is the common preservative used in pickles and jam.
Ans. Sodium Benzoate
16. The battle of Buxar fought in .........
Ans. 1764
17. ........ has taken the first step on Moon.
Ans. Neil Armstrong
18. ....... is known as the Father of Mathematics.
Ans. Archimedes
19. .......... was India's first President.
Ans. Dr. Rajendra Prasad
20. ......... metal is the lightest metal in the world.
Ans. Lithium.
