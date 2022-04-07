50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 10

GK Questions and Answers for Class 10: The General Knowledge Quiz helps to gain more and more knowledge. It will keep students updated and make them confident. It will also help to remember several events and developments. It will also develop a base regarding different fields and also help in the future. Try to solve the questions given below and improve your general awareness. Side by side, you will learn the facts that you are not aware of.

GK Questions and Answers for Class 10

1. Who published the Human Development Index (HDI)?

Ans. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

2. When did the Indochina war take place?

Ans. The Indochina War took place between 1946 - April 1975.

3. Who was the last Viceroy of India?

Ans. Lord Louis Mountbatten

4. The term "ecosystem" was first coined by

Ans. Sir Arthur G. Tansley

5. Name the nodal agency of the 'Fly Ash Management and Utilisation Mission'?

Ans. Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

6. What is the theme of World Leprosy Day 2022?

Ans. The theme for World Leprosy Day 2022 is 'United for Dignity'.

7. Where is Lake Albert located?

Ans. Lake Albert is also known as Albert Nyanza and Lake Mobutu Sese Seko. It is the northernmost of the lakes in the Western Rift Valley, in east-central Africa, and lies on the border between Congo (Kinshasa) and Uganda.

8. The 'CLAP' programme was launched by which Indian state or UT?

Ans. Andhra Pradesh launched the 'CLAP' programme. The Andhra Pradesh government started the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP)-Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme to clean up rural areas, improve sanitation conditions, and waste management with public participation.

9. What is a Wildlife Sanctuary?

Ans. It is an area where animal habitats and their surroundings are protected from any sort of disturbance. In these regions, the capturing, killing, and poaching of animals is strictly prohibited. The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, established Protected Areas in India.

10. Where is the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary situated?

Ans. Kerala

11. What is IVFRT Scheme?

Ans. IVFRTis the Immigration Visa Foreigners Registration Tracking Scheme, which has been approved by the government for a period till March 31st, 2026. Its main objective is the modernisation and upgrading of immigration and visa services.

12. Which article of the Indian Constitution states the duty of every citizen ' to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures'?

Ans. Article 51-A

13. Where is Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, located?

Ans. The island is located in the Balck Sea, near the Danube Delta. It belongs to Ukraine. It plays a crucial role in delimiting the territorial waters of Ukraine.

14. When was the Landholders' society established?

Ans. Landholders' society was established in 1838.

15. When was the All India Women's Conference (AIWC) launched by Margaret Cousins?

Ans. In 1927, the All India Women's Conference (AIWC) was launched by Margaret Cousin.

16. Which vitamins help in the clotting of blood?

Ans. Vitamin K helps in the clotting of blood.

17. For what purpose are antipyretic medicines used?

Ans. Antipyretic medicines reduce fever.

18. Who wrote “Masir-i-Alamgiri”?

Ans. Iswar Das Nagar

19. Who built the Konark Sun Temple?

Ans. Narshimhadeva I built the Konark Sun Temple.

20. Who is the author of ‘ Kalpasutra ’ ?

Ans. Bhadrabahu penned ‘ Kalpasutra ’.

21. Name an alloy of mercury?

Ans. Amalgam

22. When did Gemelli Careri, an Italian traveller, visit India?

Ans. In 1695 AD, Gemelli Careri, an Italian traveller, visited India.

23. What are leucoplasts?

Ans. They are a group of plastids that consist of various differentiated colourless organelles with different functions. They act as a store for starch in non-green tissues like roots, tubers, or seeds.

24. Why do stars twinkle?

Ans. Because of the phenomenon of refraction of light, stars twinkle.

25. Name the parliament of Russia?

Ans. Vladimir Putin

GK Quiz for Class 10: MCQs

26. Who is the author of 'Home and the World'?

A. Vikram Seth

B. Rabindranath Tagore

C. Aravind Adiga

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Rabindranath Tagore penned 'Home and the World'. The book reflects the battle of Tagore with himself between the ideas of Western culture and revolution against Western culture.

27. Consider the following statements regarding ATL Space Challenge 2021.



1. ATL Space Challenge is launched by NITI Ayog, ISRO and CBSE together.

2. It is celebrated from the 4 to 10 October each year at the international level

Which of the following statement(s) given above is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: ATL Space Challenge is launched by NITI Ayog, ISRO and CBSE together. The programme has the objective of involving students in the field of space science. The mission has been launched to provide a platform for the students of classes 6 to 12 for innovation and enabling them to solve various digital age space technology problems. The students from Atal Tinkering Labs and non-ATL schools both are allowed to submit their entries in the space challenge. is launched by NITI Ayog, ISRO and CBSE together. The programme has the objective of involving students in the field of space science. The mission has been launched to provide a platform for the students of classes 6 to 12 for innovation and enabling them to solve various digital age space technology problems. The students from Atal Tinkering Labs and non-ATL schools both are allowed to submit their entries in the space challenge.

28. Who said the famous slogan, "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga'?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Bhagat Singh

C. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

D. Mangal Pandey

Ans. C

Explanation: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist whose patriotism towards India has left a mark in the hearts of many Indians. He is famously known as the founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj' and his famous slogan is 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga'. was an Indian nationalist whose patriotism towards India has left a mark in the hearts of many Indians. He is famously known as the founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj' and his famous slogan is 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga'.

29. Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct regarding the grassland ecosystem?

A. These are known by different names in different regions of the world like steppes in Europe and Asia, pampas in South America, Veldt in South Africa.

B. It is one of the most widespread of all major vegetation in the world.

C. Both A and B

D. Only A

Ans. C

Explanation: Grasslands are the areas that are dominated by a nearly continuous cover of grasses. It is one of the most widespread of all major vegetation in the world. These are known by different names in different regions of the world like steppes in Europe and Asia, pampas in South America, Veldt in South Africa, and Downs in Australia. are the areas that are dominated by a nearly continuous cover of grasses. It is one of the most widespread of all major vegetation in the world. These are known by different names in different regions of the world like steppes in Europe and Asia, pampas in South America, Veldt in South Africa, and Downs in Australia.

30. Which of the following diseases is caused by the deficiency of Vitamin C?

A. Scurvy

B. Bleeding Gums

C. Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that is to be consumed in the everyday life of a person. It is present in certain foods and vegetables and is a vitamin to watch out for. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and an antioxidant that protects the cells and tissues of the body. Diseases caused by the deficiency of Vitamin C are scurvy, chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, poor hair, bleeding gums, anaemia, and poor metabolism. is an essential nutrient that is to be consumed in the everyday life of a person. It is present in certain foods and vegetables and is a vitamin to watch out for. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and an antioxidant that protects the cells and tissues of the body. Diseases caused by the deficiency of Vitamin C are scurvy, chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, poor hair, bleeding gums, anaemia, and poor metabolism.

31. Which of the following is a root vegetable?

A. Carrot

B. Cassava

C. Onion

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Carrot, Cassava, and Onion all are root vegetables.

32. Which of the following are disaccharides?

1. Fructose

2. Glucose

3. Sucrose

4. Lactose

Choose the correct answer

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 3 and 4

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. C

Explanation: Sucrose and Lactose are disaccharides.

33. Which of the following officers was present in the village during the Mughal administration? A. Muqaddam

B. Patwari

C. Chowkidar

D. All the above A. MuqaddamB. PatwariC. ChowkidarD. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: During the Mughal administration, the village officers were Muqaddam, Patwari, and Chowkidar. During thethe village officers were Muqaddam, Patwari, and Chowkidar.

34. In which of the following years was India's first national park, the Hailey National Park, established?

A. 1930

B. 1932

C. 1936

D. 1939

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1936, India's first national park, the Hailey National Park, was established.

35. Which of the following Article of the Indian Constitution states "Equality of Opportunity in public employment"?

A. Article 16

B. Article 17

C. Article 18

D. Article 19

Ans. A

Explanation: Article 16 of Fundamental Rights states that no citizen shall on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence, or any of them, be ineligible for or discriminated against in respect of any employment or office under the state. Article 16 ofstates that no citizen shall on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence, or any of them, be ineligible for or discriminated against in respect of any employment or office under the state.

36. What is the boiling point of 'Heavy Water'?

A. 101.4 °C

B. 102.4 °C

C. 103.6 °C

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The boiling point of 'Heavy Water' is 101.4 °C.

37. Consider the following statements regarding antigens. 1. Antigens are also known as immunogens.

2. Antigens are molecules capable of reviving or stimulating an immune response. Which of the following statement(s) given above is/are correct? A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2 Ans. C Explanation: Antigens are also known as immunogens. They are substances or toxins in the blood that trigger the body to fight them. They are molecules capable of reviving or stimulating an immune response.

38. Which of the following city is known as the Manchester of South India?

A. Coimbatore

B. Chennai

C. Madurai

D. Mysuru

Ans. A

Explanation: Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) is known as the Manchester of South India.

39. Consider the following statements.

1. ‘Left-wing’ is called so as in the French revolution the anti-monarchy revolutionaries were seated on the left side of the hall.

2. Right-wing originated in the French Revolution during 1789-1799.

Which of the following statement(s) given above is/are right.

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: ‘Left-wing’ is called so as in the French revolution the anti-monarchy revolutionaries were seated on the left side of the hall. On the other hand, the Right-wing originated in the French Revolution during 1789-1799. Here the various supporters of the Monarchy were seated on the right side of the National Assembly hall.

40. In which of the following state of India Valmiki Tiger Reserve is located?



A. Chattisgarh

B. Jharkhand

C. Bihar

D. Madhya Pradesh

Ans. C

Explanation: Valmiki Tiger Reserve is located in the India Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

41. Consider the following statements regarding Dudhwa National park.

1. It is an IUCN Category II park (national park).

2. It is in an area of 1284 square kilometres which means 495 square miles and includes three major forest fragments. The area is majorly agricultural land.

3. The northeastern boundary of the park is shared with Nepal by the Mohana River.

Which of the following statement(s) given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation:

Dudhwa National Park: It is an IUCN Category II park (national park). It is in an area of 1284 square kilometres which means 495 square miles and includes three major forest fragments. The area is majorly agricultural land. The northeastern boundary of the park is shared with Nepal by the Mohana River. : It is an IUCN Category II park (national park). It is in an area of 1284 square kilometres which means 495 square miles and includes three major forest fragments. The area is majorly agricultural land. The northeastern boundary of the park is shared with Nepal by the Mohana River.

42. Consider the following statements regarding the pancreas.

1. It is an organ present in the back of the abdomen (belly).

2. It is not a part of the digestive system.