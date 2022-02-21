50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 5
GK Questions and Answers for Class 5: General Knowledge covers all GK questions related to science, India, current affairs, world, computer, awards, literature, social studies, etc. This quiz will help to improve young students' intellect and also refine their skills. Learning and absorbing knowledge from several sources not only makes children smart but also improves their academic performance. Reading and solving this quiz will help students to be able to stand out from the crowd. Nowadays the world is getting highly competitive, so learning beyond academics too plays an important role and this becomes a necessity of the day.
Explore below some interesting General Knowledge questions for class 5 students that will improve their general awareness and also enhance their academic performances. This will also help them to prepare for several school-level entrance tests and general quizzes.
GK Questions and Answers for Class 5
1. Name the folk dance of Andhra Pradesh?
Ans. Kuchipudi, Vilasini Natyam, Andhra Natyam, etc.
2. When is International Mother Language Day celebrated?
Ans. 21 February
3. Name the Father of the Indian Constitution?
Ans. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
4. Who penned the book 'Wings of Fire'?
Ans. APJ Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari.
5. Who is the first Prime Minister of India?
Ans. Jawaharlal Nehru
6. Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?
Ans. Indira Gandhi
7. Name the national bird of the United States of America?
Ans. Bald Eagle
8. Name the deepest ocean in the world?
Ans. Pacific Ocean
9. Name the smallest bone in the human body?
Ans. Stapes
10. Name the gas which is filled in balloons?
Ans. Helium
11. Which two rivers merge in Devprayag to form the River Ganga?
Ans. Alakananda and Bhagirathi rivers
12. Name the deepest oceanic trench on Earth?
Ans. Mariana Trench
13. Aizawl is the capital of which state of India?
Ans. Mizoram
14. Name the country which has no capital?
Ans. Nauru
15. Name the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir?
Ans. Srinagar
16. Who is the executive head of the Union Territories?
Ans. President
17. How many States and Union Territories are there in India?
Ans. 28 States and 8 Union Territories
18. Which day is celebrated as Environment Day?
Ans. 5 June
19. Bucharest is the capital of which country?
Ans. Romania
20. Name the seven colours of the Rainbow?
Ans. Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.
21. Name a place where dead bodies are kept?
Ans. Mortuary
GK Quiz for Class 5: Fill in the blanks
1. The deepest part of the ocean is called..........
Ans. Challenger Deep
2. 1024 Kilobytes is equal to..........
Ans. 1 Megabyte (MB)
3. 30th January is celebrated as..............
Ans. Martyr's Day
4. Highest dam of India is.......
Ans. Tehri Dam
5. ........... is the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
Ans. Amaravati
6. Canberra is the capital of............
Ans. Australia
7. Baby of a horse is known as.........
Ans. Foal
8. ......... is the largest plateau in the world.
Ans. Tibetan Plateau
9. Delhi is situated on the bank of ............ river.
Ans. Yamuna
10. World Heritage Day celebrated on .............
Ans. 18th April
11. ............ city is called Pearl City.
Ans. Hyderabad
12. Young one of a cow is known as .......
Ans. Calf
13. ..........cells make up 80% (approx.) of our brain's volume.
Ans. Glial cells
14. The adult human skeleton is made up of ........... bones.
Ans. 206
15. ............ is a natural skin pigment.
Ans. Melanin
GK Quiz for Class 5: True and False
1. At 100 degrees Celcius water boils.
Ans. True
2. AM stands for Ante Meridian and PM stands for Post Meridiem.
Ans. False (AM stands for Ante Meridiem)
3. Mount Vesuvius is located in Italy.
Ans. True
4. Ablutophobia is the fear of bathing.
Ans. True
5. Mangifera Index is the scientific name of Mango?
Ans. False ( The scientific name of Mango is Mangifera Indica).
6. Water in plants is transported by phloem.
Ans. False (Xylem)
7. Onion is a modified form of roots.
Ans. False (Stem)
8. Wright Brothers invented the Airplane.
Ans. True
9. World No Tobacco Day is observed on 4 December.
Ans. False (31 May)
10. In January 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa.
Ans. True
11. PV Sindhu is associated with Badminton sport.
Ans. True
12. William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet.
Ans. True
13. Node is the part of the stem where the leaf is attached.
Ans. True
14. The scientific study of an earthquake is known as Seismology.
Ans. True
15. Citric Acid is present in Lemon,
Ans. True
GK Quiz Games
Identify the Odd one out that is not related to the ones in the group.
1. Tomato, Cabbage, Brinjal, Icecream.
Ans. Icecream
2. Medicine, Ointment, Syrup, Laptop
Ans. Laptop
3. Table, Chair, Sofa, Rose
Ans. Rose
4. Lilly, Sunflower, Lotus, Cauliflower
Ans. Cauliflower
5. Geography, Science, Math, Television
Ans. Television
6. Earrings, Necklace, Door, Bracelet
Ans. Door
7. Itanagar, Patna, Bengaluru, Kerala
Ans. Kerala
8. Chandigarh, Delhi, Ladakh, Tripura
Ans. Tripura
9. Ronit, Kamal, Ramesh, Sara
Ans. Sara
10. Breakfast, Dinner, Photograph, Lunch
Ans. Photograph
