50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 5

GK Questions and Answers for Class 5: General Knowledge covers all GK questions related to science, India, current affairs, world, computer, awards, literature, social studies, etc. This quiz will help to improve young students' intellect and also refine their skills. Learning and absorbing knowledge from several sources not only makes children smart but also improves their academic performance. Reading and solving this quiz will help students to be able to stand out from the crowd. Nowadays the world is getting highly competitive, so learning beyond academics too plays an important role and this becomes a necessity of the day.

Explore below some interesting General Knowledge questions for class 5 students that will improve their general awareness and also enhance their academic performances. This will also help them to prepare for several school-level entrance tests and general quizzes.

GK Questions and Answers for Class 5

1. Name the folk dance of Andhra Pradesh?

Ans. Kuchipudi, Vilasini Natyam, Andhra Natyam, etc.

2. When is International Mother Language Day celebrated?

Ans. 21 February

3. Name the Father of the Indian Constitution?

Ans. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

4. Who penned the book 'Wings of Fire'?

Ans. APJ Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari.

5. Who is the first Prime Minister of India?

Ans. Jawaharlal Nehru

6. Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?

Ans. Indira Gandhi

7. Name the national bird of the United States of America?

Ans. Bald Eagle

8. Name the deepest ocean in the world?

Ans. Pacific Ocean

9. Name the smallest bone in the human body?

Ans. Stapes

10. Name the gas which is filled in balloons?

Ans. Helium

11. Which two rivers merge in Devprayag to form the River Ganga?

Ans. Alakananda and Bhagirathi rivers

12. Name the deepest oceanic trench on Earth?

Ans. Mariana Trench

13. Aizawl is the capital of which state of India?

Ans. Mizoram

14. Name the country which has no capital?

Ans. Nauru

15. Name the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir?

Ans. Srinagar

16. Who is the executive head of the Union Territories?

Ans. President

17. How many States and Union Territories are there in India?

Ans. 28 States and 8 Union Territories

18. Which day is celebrated as Environment Day?

Ans. 5 June

19. Bucharest is the capital of which country?

Ans. Romania

20. Name the seven colours of the Rainbow?

Ans. Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.

21. Name a place where dead bodies are kept?

Ans. Mortuary

GK Quiz for Class 5: Fill in the blanks

1. The deepest part of the ocean is called..........

Ans. Challenger Deep

2. 1024 Kilobytes is equal to..........

Ans. 1 Megabyte (MB)

3. 30th January is celebrated as..............

Ans. Martyr's Day

4. Highest dam of India is.......

Ans. Tehri Dam

5. ........... is the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Ans. Amaravati

6. Canberra is the capital of............

Ans. Australia

7. Baby of a horse is known as.........

Ans. Foal

8. ......... is the largest plateau in the world.

Ans. Tibetan Plateau

9. Delhi is situated on the bank of ............ river.

Ans. Yamuna

10. World Heritage Day celebrated on .............

Ans. 18th April

11. ............ city is called Pearl City.

Ans. Hyderabad

12. Young one of a cow is known as .......

Ans. Calf

13. ..........cells make up 80% (approx.) of our brain's volume.

Ans. Glial cells

14. The adult human skeleton is made up of ........... bones.

Ans. 206

15. ............ is a natural skin pigment.

Ans. Melanin

GK Quiz for Class 5: True and False

1. At 100 degrees Celcius water boils.

Ans. True

2. AM stands for Ante Meridian and PM stands for Post Meridiem.

Ans. False (AM stands for Ante Meridiem)

3. Mount Vesuvius is located in Italy.

Ans. True

4. Ablutophobia is the fear of bathing.

Ans. True

5. Mangifera Index is the scientific name of Mango?

Ans. False ( The scientific name of Mango is Mangifera Indica).

6. Water in plants is transported by phloem.

Ans. False (Xylem)

7. Onion is a modified form of roots.

Ans. False (Stem)

8. Wright Brothers invented the Airplane.

Ans. True

9. World No Tobacco Day is observed on 4 December.

Ans. False (31 May)

10. In January 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa.

Ans. True

11. PV Sindhu is associated with Badminton sport.

Ans. True

12. William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet.

Ans. True

13. Node is the part of the stem where the leaf is attached.

Ans. True

14. The scientific study of an earthquake is known as Seismology.

Ans. True

15. Citric Acid is present in Lemon,

Ans. True

GK Quiz Games

Identify the Odd one out that is not related to the ones in the group.

1. Tomato, Cabbage, Brinjal, Icecream.

Ans. Icecream

2. Medicine, Ointment, Syrup, Laptop

Ans. Laptop

3. Table, Chair, Sofa, Rose

Ans. Rose

4. Lilly, Sunflower, Lotus, Cauliflower

Ans. Cauliflower

5. Geography, Science, Math, Television

Ans. Television

6. Earrings, Necklace, Door, Bracelet

Ans. Door

7. Itanagar, Patna, Bengaluru, Kerala

Ans. Kerala

8. Chandigarh, Delhi, Ladakh, Tripura

Ans. Tripura

9. Ronit, Kamal, Ramesh, Sara

Ans. Sara

10. Breakfast, Dinner, Photograph, Lunch

Ans. Photograph

