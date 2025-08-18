Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at recruitment.py.gov.in for 148 Vacancies - More Details Here

Puducherry Police Constable Apply Online 2025: The Puducherry Police Constable Notification 2025 has been officially released. It announces 148 constable vacancies and was published on the official Puducherry Police website on 15 August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the constable posts must carefully check the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification. The online application process started on 13 August 2025, giving aspirants a chance to register within the given timeline. This article provides all the key details, including eligibility requirements, application dates, and important instructions for Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Puducherry Police Constable Application Form 2025 The Puducherry Police Constable Online Application Form 2025 is now active from 13 August 2025 (10:00 AM) to 12 September 2025 (03:00 PM). All eligible candidates must apply only through the official website by entering accurate details and uploading the required documents.

Applicants are strongly advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues. We have also included a direct link to the application form in this article for quick access for convenience. Puducherry Police Constable Application Form 2025 Click Here to Apply Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview The Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 offers an opportunity for young aspirants to join the police force. Candidates who have completed 12th standard and fall within the prescribed age limit can apply for these posts. Candidates can check the overview of the Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Authority Puducherry Police Post Name Constable Total Vacancies 148 Category Notification Status Released Educational Qualification 12th Pass Age Limit Not exceeding 22 years (as on 12 September 2025) Selection Process Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Document Verification, Medical Test Job Location Puducherry Official Website police.py.gov.in

Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The Puducherry Police Constable Notification 2025 has announced the complete schedule for the recruitment process. The online application form was released on 13 August 2025 and will remain active until 12 September 2025. Candidates are advised to submit their forms within the given timeline to avoid last-minute issues. Events Dates Notification Release Date 13 August 2025 Application Form Starts 13 August 2025 Last Date to Apply 12 September 2025 How to Apply for Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025? Candidates can easily apply for the Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 through the official website, police.py.gov.in. The following are the steps to register for Puducherry Police Constable:

Step 1: Visit the official website – police.py.gov.in. Step 2: Click on “Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online” on the homepage. Step 3: Complete the registration by entering your basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Log in using the generated registration ID and password. Step 5: Fill out the application form with accurate personal, educational, and communication details. Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format. Step 7: Carefully review the entire form and make corrections, if needed. Step 8: Submit the application and download/print the confirmation page for future use. Also Check: UP Police OTR Registration 2025

The Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has announced a total of 148 vacancies. Out of these, 100 posts are reserved for male candidates and 48 posts for female candidates (33% reservation). The category-wise distribution of vacancies is given in the table below: Category Male Female (33%) Total UR 39 24 63 MBC 18 8 26 OBC 11 5 16 SC 16 7 23 EBC 2 0* 2 BCM 2 0* 2 ST 1 0* 1 BT 1 0* 1 EWS 10 4 14 Horizontal – MSP 7 – 7 Horizontal – XSM 14 – 14 Total Vacancies 100 48 148 Puducherry Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet the required educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards to apply for the Puducherry Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Those who fulfill all the conditions will be considered eligible for the selection process.

Puducherry Police Constable Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Higher Secondary) from any recognized board in India. Puducherry Police Constable Age Limit (As on 12 September 2025) Candidates must be a maximum of 22 years old. Candidates from reserved categories are eligible for relaxation as per government norms. The table below highlights the category-wise age relaxation for Puducherry Police Constable 2025: Category Age Relaxation MBC/OBC/EBC/BCM/BT 3 years SC/ST 5 years Ex-Servicemen (XSM) Period of military service + 3 years Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and not remarried Up to 35 years (40 years for SC/ST) Meritorious Sports Persons (MSP) 5 years (over and above SC/ST relaxation, applicable only under MSP quota without written test)