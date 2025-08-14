MP Board 10th Time Table 2026: Download MPBSE Class 10 Date Sheet PDF and Exam Timings

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the MP Board time table 2026 for class 10th and class 12th. Along with the MP Board time table for class 10th and 12th, the board has also announced the schedule for Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams. The decision was finalised in the Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the MP Board Exam 2026 can download the datesheet from the pdf given below. As per the notification released, 10th MP Board Exam 2026 will start from February 11, 2026 to March 2, 2026.

MP Board Class 10th Exam Date 2026

As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 10th will start from 11 February till March 2, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.