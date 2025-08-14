Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MP Board 10th Time Table 2026: Download MPBSE Class 10 Date Sheet PDF and Exam Timings

Madhya Preadesh Board of School Education has announced the datesheet for MP Board Exam 2026 for class 10th and 12th. Candidates who will be appearing for the MP Board class 10 and 12th exam 2026 can check the datesheet in the table below. 

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 14, 2025, 13:23 IST
Get here MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 10th
Get here MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 10th

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the MP Board time table 2026 for class 10th and class 12th.  Along with the MP Board time table for class 10th and 12th, the board has also announced the schedule for Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams. The decision was finalised in the Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the MP Board Exam 2026 can download the datesheet from the pdf given below. As per the notification released, 10th MP Board Exam 2026 will start from February 11, 2026 to March 2, 2026.

MP Board Class 10th Exam Date 2026 

As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 10th will start from 11 February till March 2, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.

Date

Exam

11.02.2026

HINDI

13.02.2026

URDU

14.02.2026

NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work)

17.02.2026

ENGLISH

19.02.2026

SANSKRIT

20.02.2026

MARATHI

GUJRATI

PUNJABI

SINDHI

 (Only for Deaf & Dumb Student)

PAINTING

GAYAN VADAN


 TABLA PAKHAVAJ


 COMPUTER

24.02.2026

MATHEMATICS

27.02.2026

SCIENCE

02.03.2026

SOCIAL SCIENCE

MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 10th PDF Download 

Class 10th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here

MP Board Exam Pattern Class 10

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the exam pattern for Class 10 students for the 2025 academic session. Below is a detailed subject-wise breakdown of the updated pattern:

Subject

Theory Marks

Internal Assessment Marks

Total Marks

Question Types

Mathematics

80

20

100

40% Objective (MCQs), 60% Subjective (Short and Long Answers)

Science

80

20 (Practical & Projects)

100

40% Objective (MCQs), 60% Subjective (Short and Long Answers)

Social Science

80

20 (Periodic Tests, Projects)

100

40% Objective (MCQs, Fill-in-the-blanks), 60% Subjective (Short and Long Answers)

Hindi

80

20

100

40% Objective (Grammar, Vocabulary), 60% Subjective (Comprehension, Essays, Letter Writing)

English

80

20

100

40% Objective (Grammar, Vocabulary), 60% Subjective (Reading Comprehension, Writing Skills)

Third Language (Sanskrit/Urdu)

80

20

100

40% Objective (Grammar, Vocabulary), 60% Subjective (Translation, Essays, Questions)

Computer Applications

50

50 (Practical)

100

Theory: 50% Objective (Basics of Computers, IT), Practical: 50% (Lab Assignments)


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News