SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has outlined the CGL exam pattern and marking scheme in its official advertisement. Candidates eyeing this post should check the paper pattern of the CGL exam across all the selection stages. This will help them understand the question format, paper mode, weightage, total number of questions and the overall scoring system. The SSC CGL exam is typically structured in two tiers, namely Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is mandatory for all aspirants. On the contrary, CGL Tier II is divided into papers, i.e. Paper I & Paper II. Paper I is mandatory for all the posts, and Paper II will be for only those applicants who apply for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) posts. The merit list will be based solely on candidates’ performance in the Tier-II exam. Continue reading to learn more about the latest SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 and Marking Scheme on this page.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 The Staff Selection Commission aims to fill 14582 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025. According to the latest notice, the CGL 2025 exam is expected to begin in the first week of September 2025. As the examination is around the corner, aspirants should sharpen their exam strategy and practice mocks that match the actual exam standards. Here is the overview of the SSC CGL exam pattern shared below for the candidate’s reference.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 Group Group B and Group C Vacancy 14,582 Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 followed by Document Verification Exam Mode Online Question Type Objective Type Negative Marking Yes

What is SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern? Tier 1 is the first stage of the SSC CGL selection process. It is a qualifying computer-based test which is divided into 4 sections, namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section features 25 questions carrying 50 marks each. Candidates will have a total of 1 hour to attempt 100 multiple-choice questions. The language of the questions will be in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. A penalty of 0.50 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Check the table below for detailed insights into the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour (1 hour and 20 minutes for the scribe candidates) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50

What is SSC CGL Exam Pattern for Tier 2 All the Tier 1 qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the CGL Tier 2 exam. Basically, the Tier 2 exam consists of two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper I is mandatory for all the posts, and Paper II is applicable for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) posts in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs).

CGL Tier 2 papers comprise objective-type questions except for Section IV of Paper I. The language of the questions will be English & Hindi, except for the English Language and Comprehension. There will also be negative marking/penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect response in Section I, Section II and Section III of Paper-I, and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response in Paper II. Moreover, Section III of Paper I is a Computer Knowledge Test, which is compulsory but qualifying in nature. Here is the SSC CGL exam pattern for Tier 2 is tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 1 Sessions Sections Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Session I Section I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour (1 hour and 20 minutes for the scribe candidates) Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II English Language and Comprehension 45 135 General Awareness 25 75 Section III Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 Minutes (For Sections III & IV each) Session-II (15 minutes) Section IV: Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task - -

SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper II Papers Sections No. of question Maximum Marks Duration Paper II Statistics 100 200 2 hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the Scribe candidates) What is SSC CGL Marking Scheme? SSC CGL marking scheme determines how candidates are awarded marks for correct and incorrect responses in the exam. In the Tier 1 exam, each correct answer carries 2 marks, while in the Tier 2 exam, the marks per question differ based on the paper and section. You can refer to the table given below to understand the SSC CGL marks distribution.

It is important to note that the final merit list is prepared based on the marks secured in Tier 1 and Tier 2. SSC CGL Tier 1 Marking Scheme Questions Marks Allotted Marks allotted for Correct Question 2 marks Marks allotted for Incorrect Question 0.50 marks SSC CGL Tier 2 Marking Scheme SSC CGL Tier-II Marks Awarded per Question Negative Marking Paper 1 3 Marks 1 marks Paper 2 2 Marks 0.50 marks Paper 3 2 marks 0.50 marks Is there any Negative Marking in SSC CGL? Yes, negative marking is applicable in the SSC CGL exam. In Tier 1, 0.50 marks are deducted for each wrong answer. On the other hand, the negative marking varies in SSC CGL Tier 2: 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I, while 0.50 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer in Paper-II. This means candidates should be careful while attempting questions and avoid random guessing.