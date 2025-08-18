Agniveervayu Non-Combatant (Intake 01/2026) Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in -More Details Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released detailed notification for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ in Intake 01/ 2026. Candidates willing to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025 are required to thoroughly familiarise themselves with
information contained in this detailed notification including application form, selection process and others for selection as Agniveervayu Non-Combatant.Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before Sep 01, 25.
Candidates who are interested in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment should pass the Matriculation/ equivalent examination from ‘Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT as on date of registration’.
IAF Agniveervayu 2025 Notification Overview
Candidates can check below all the crucial details such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc.
|Organization
|Indian Air Force
|Post Name
|Agniveervayu
|Intake
|01/2026
|Educational Qualification
|Passed Matriculation/ equivalent examination
|Registration Close On
|Sep 01, 25
|Official Website
|https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/
|Category
|Govt Jobs
How To Apply For IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025
Candidates are required to download blank application form and other certificates hosted in sub tab ‘Application Forms’, under ‘Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ tab hosted on web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Duly filled application form and other certificates must be submitted by normal post/ drop box to/ at any one of the locations indicated below, so as to reach on or before due date given in Employment News notification.
