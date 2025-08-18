Agniveervayu Non-Combatant (Intake 01/2026) Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in -More Details Here

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Recruitment 2025:  Indian Air Force has invited  applications for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ in Intake 01/ 2026 at  agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Last date to apply online for  Agniveervayu Non-Combatant is September 01, 2025. Check eligibility, application process and others. 

Aug 18, 2025, 11:07 IST
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released detailed notification for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ in Intake 01/ 2026. Candidates willing to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025 are required to thoroughly familiarise themselves with
information contained in this detailed notification including application form, selection process and others for selection as Agniveervayu Non-Combatant.Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before Sep 01, 25.

Candidates who are interested in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment should pass the Matriculation/ equivalent examination from ‘Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT as on date of registration’.

IAF Agniveervayu 2025 Notification Overview 

Candidates can check below all the crucial details  such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc. 

Organization     Indian Air Force
Post Name     Agniveervayu
Intake   01/2026
Educational Qualification Passed Matriculation/ equivalent examination
Registration Close On   Sep 01, 25
Official Website     https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/
Category     Govt Jobs

How To Apply For IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025

Candidates are required to download blank application form and other certificates hosted in sub tab ‘Application Forms’, under ‘Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ tab hosted on web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Duly filled application form and other certificates must be submitted by normal post/ drop box to/ at any one of the locations indicated below, so as to reach on or before due date given in Employment News notification.

