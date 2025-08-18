SCERT Kerala: Corrected Error "fled to Germany fearing the British" Clarifies Netaji Role in India’s Freedom Struggle

News

SCERT Kerala correction 2025: SCERT's Class 4 materials have drawn harsh criticism from ABVP, which claims that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was misrepresented and that Assam and Jharkhand were left off of a textbook map. The group calls for quick changes and accuses the CPM administration of spreading "anti-national narratives." On Monday, Minister V Sivankutty is anticipated to provide an official response.

SCERT Kerala correction 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training's (SCERT) teachers' handbook has drawn harsh criticism from the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The student organization accused the guidebook of misrepresenting the memory of liberation warrior Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in letters issued on Sunday to the Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Union Education Minister. The Class 4 Social Sciences teachers' handbook falsely implies that Netaji went to Germany because he was afraid of the British government, according to ABVP. The group contended that such a representation not only misrepresents historical facts but also calls into question the bravery and selflessness of one of India's most esteemed leaders. In order to rectify this information and guarantee that the next generation is taught proper history, ABVP has called for prompt action.

Furthermore, ABVP identified factual errors in the students' textbook for the same grade. Assam and Jharkhand's names were purposefully left off the map in the second chapter, according to the group, which it said shows negligence and a disrespect for India's geographical integrity. What Officials Said? The SCERT Class 4 materials have come under increased fire from the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which claims that they misrepresent India's geographical identity and distort history. Assam's exclusion from a textbook map, according to ABVP national secretary Shravan B. Raj, demonstrates "loyalty to its ideological progenitors, China," associating the state with the government CPM. He added that such omissions were a part of a "massive ploy to spread poisonous narratives harbored by anti-nationals" rather than being an accident.