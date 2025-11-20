RRB NTPC Result 2025
Which Flower Is Known As The Flame Of The Forest?

By Kriti Barua
Nov 20, 2025, 09:13 IST

Flame of the Forest: The magnificent Palash flower, or Butea monosperma, is rightly named the Flame of the Forest. Native to South Asia, this tree sheds its leaves before bursting into brilliant clusters of orange-red blossoms.

Flowers are truly amazing. They come in every colour you can imagine. Did you know there are over 400,000 types of flowering plants worldwide? That's a considerable number. Each flower has its own unique beauty and story. Many even have special nicknames. For example, the beautiful Dianthus is often called "Pinks". The cheerful Sunflower is sometimes known as the "Happy Flower" because it follows the sun. But there is one special flower with a much more dramatic name. Do you know which flower is called the "Flame of the Forest"? This beautiful tree bursts into bloom just as the weather gets hot. Its bright orange and red blossoms look precisely like a roaring fire on the branches. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this spectacular flower and find out why it earned such a striking name.

Which Flower Is Known As The Flame Of The Forest?

Butea monosperma - Wikipedia

The Flame of the Forest, also known as the Palash, is scientifically named Butea monosperma. The tree is a small- to medium-sized, dry-season deciduous tree native to tropical and subtropical parts of South and Southeast Asia, commonly found in the drier parts of India, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. The tree grows to about 15  meters tall and is distinct because it sheds its leaves before it flowers (late winter/early spring).

The blossoms are bright orange-red and grow in dense clusters on the bare branches. From a distance, the profusion of these fiery-coloured flowers makes the entire tree look like it is ablaze or on fire against the green background of the forest, which is why it earned its dramatic nickname.

10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Flame of the Forest

  • Its beak-shaped petals led to the nickname "Parrot Tree" in some areas.
  • The flowers yield a bright yellow to deep orange-red dye, traditionally used during the Holi festival.
  • The tree is considered sacred and is mentioned in ancient Sanskrit texts, such as the Rigveda.
  • It is an important host plant for the lac insect, which produces shellac, a natural resin.
  • The bark produces a reddish exudate, a gum known as 'Bengal Kino', which is used as an astringent in traditional medicine.
  • The tree is highly resilient, thriving in a wide range of soils and known for its drought resistance.
  • The large, tough, trifoliate leaves are traditionally stitched together to make disposable dinner plates and bowls.
  • The flat, single-seeded pods are lightweight and dispersed by the wind.
  • Though famous for its red-orange colour, rare variants with white or yellow flowers have been observed.
  • The nectar-rich flowers are an essential food source for many bird species.
  • The flowers contain compounds called flavonoids that have been scientifically shown to help reduce swelling and inflammation in the body.

Flame Of The Forest Live Plant for Mini-Park Pack of 1 : Amazon.in: Garden & Outdoors

  • Almost all parts of the tree (flowers, leaves, and bark) are rich in antioxidants, which help fight harmful free radicals in the body.
  • The seeds contain a chemical called palasonin, which is scientifically proven to have anthelmintic activity; it can paralyse and kill parasitic worms.
  • Research on the gum and its extracts shows that they possess properties that can fight certain types of fungi and bacteria, acting as natural antimicrobial agents.
  • The tree is a crucial host for the tiny lac insect (Laccifer lacca), which secretes a resin that is harvested to make natural shellac.
  • Its individual flowers are morphologically unique, featuring a prominent beak-shaped petal (the keel), which is why it's sometimes nicknamed the "Parrot Tree".

