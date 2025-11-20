Flowers are truly amazing. They come in every colour you can imagine. Did you know there are over 400,000 types of flowering plants worldwide? That's a considerable number. Each flower has its own unique beauty and story. Many even have special nicknames. For example, the beautiful Dianthus is often called "Pinks". The cheerful Sunflower is sometimes known as the "Happy Flower" because it follows the sun. But there is one special flower with a much more dramatic name. Do you know which flower is called the "Flame of the Forest"? This beautiful tree bursts into bloom just as the weather gets hot. Its bright orange and red blossoms look precisely like a roaring fire on the branches. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this spectacular flower and find out why it earned such a striking name.

Which Flower Is Known As The Flame Of The Forest?

The Flame of the Forest, also known as the Palash, is scientifically named Butea monosperma. The tree is a small- to medium-sized, dry-season deciduous tree native to tropical and subtropical parts of South and Southeast Asia, commonly found in the drier parts of India, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. The tree grows to about 15 meters tall and is distinct because it sheds its leaves before it flowers (late winter/early spring).

The blossoms are bright orange-red and grow in dense clusters on the bare branches. From a distance, the profusion of these fiery-coloured flowers makes the entire tree look like it is ablaze or on fire against the green background of the forest, which is why it earned its dramatic nickname.