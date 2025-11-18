Did you know that some flowers can grow up to 30 feet tall? The world of flora is genuinely remarkable. There are over 400,000 different species of flowering plants across the globe. Some bloom in bright sunshine, while others wait for the deep darkness of night. For example, the tiny Wolffia globosa is the world's smallest known flowering plant.

In contrast, the Titan Arum is famous for having the largest, yet smelliest, unbranched inflorescence. Flowers hold many secrets, from their size to their surprising scents. But do you know which flower is known as the "Queen of the Night"? It is a title given to a truly magnificent and mysterious bloom. In this article, we'll take a look at the history, beauty, and unique characteristics of this famous nighttime flower and reveal why it earned its royal title.