Did you know that our planet is home to an astonishing estimated 400,000 species of flowering plants? From the giant Rafflesia to the tiny Duckweed, they add colour, fragrance, and life to every corner of the world. Flowers hold many secrets. For instance, the Moonflower only opens its beautiful white blossoms at night. The Titan Arum (Corpse Flower) has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, and it smells like rotting meat. Meanwhile, the Poinsettia is often mistaken for a flower, but its brilliant red parts are actually modified leaves called bracts. Considering all these amazing plants, do you know which flower blooms all year round? In this article, we'll take a look at the exceptional flowers that keep their vibrant petals open year-round, bringing continuous beauty to your garden, regardless of the calendar.

Which Flower Blooms All Year Round? One flower that blooms year-round is the Periwinkle (Vinca), also known as "Sadabahar" in India. Periwinkle is a hardy plant that produces cheerful pink, purple, or white flowers year-round with minimal care, making it a popular choice for gardens and pots in tropical and subtropical climates. It thrives in a variety of conditions and is valued for its continuous blooms and low maintenance needs. 10 Lesser-known Facts About Periwinkle Periwinkle is called "Sadabahar" in India, meaning "ever-blooming" because it flowers year-round.

The plant is native to Madagascar and is now grown worldwide for its beauty and medicinal uses.

Periwinkle flowers come in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white, each with a star-like shape.

It is believed to bring good luck and positivity in some cultures.

Periwinkle was once thought to ward off evil spirits and is used in traditional medicine for various ailments.

The plant is a champion at preventing soil erosion because it spreads quickly and forms a dense mat.

Periwinkle is not very fragrant, but its vibrant colours make up for it.

In some places, it is considered an invasive species because it spreads easily and can outcompete native plants.

The Madagascar periwinkle is used in modern medicine to treat conditions such as diabetes and even cancer.

Periwinkle is a hardy plant that thrives in shady spots where other flowers struggle.

List of Flowers that Bloom All Year Round? The question of a single flower that blooms all year round depends almost entirely on the climate and whether it is grown indoors or outdoors. In tropical or frost-free zones, many flowers can bloom continuously with proper care, such as the vibrant Lantana. It is a resilient shrub that produces colourful clusters of red, orange, yellow, and purple flowers non-stop, making it a garden powerhouse. Similarly, the African Violet is a classic houseplant that can flower year-round when kept in warm, consistent indoor conditions. These plants are champions of perennial, continuous colour, providing beauty in every season. No. Flower Name Scientific Name Origin/Notes 1 Rose Rosa spp. Worldwide, many colours 2 Bougainvillea Bougainvillea spp. South America, bright bracts 3 Jasmine Jasminum spp. Asia, fragrant white flowers 4 Periwinkle Catharanthus roseus Madagascar, pink/purple flowers 5 Lantana Lantana camara Tropical Americas, colourful clusters 6 Geranium Pelargonium spp. South Africa, easy to grow 7 Kalanchoe Kalanchoe spp. Madagascar, succulent, bright blooms 8 Ixora Ixora coccinea Asia, clusters of small flowers 9 Zinnia Zinnia elegans Mexico, vibrant annuals 10 Chrysanthemum Chrysanthemum spp. Asia, long-lasting blooms 11 Peace Lily Spathiphyllum spp. Tropical Americas, white blooms 12 Marigold Tagetes spp. Americas, bright orange/yellow 13 Petunia Petunia spp. South America, trumpet-shaped 14 Portulaca Portulaca grandiflora Brazil, drought-tolerant 15 Aparajita Clitoria ternatea Asia, blue/purple flowers

1. Rose Roses bloom all year in many places. They come in many colours, like red, pink, and white. Roses are loved for their beauty and sweet smell. They are easy to grow in gardens or pots. People give roses as gifts for love and special occasions. Roses need sunlight and regular watering. 2. Bougainvillea Bougainvillaea is a climbing plant with bright pink, purple, or orange bracts. It blooms almost all year. Bougainvillaea is tough and grows well in hot climates. It is often seen on walls and fences. The plant is low-maintenance and attracts butterflies. Bougainvillaea loves sunlight and needs little water. 3. Jasmine Jasmine flowers are small and white. They have a lovely fragrance. Jasmine blooms all year in warm places. It is often grown in gardens and pots. People use jasmine in teas and perfumes. Jasmine is easy to care for and loves sunlight. It is a favourite for its sweet smell.