Which Flower Blooms All Year Round?

By Kriti Barua
Nov 18, 2025, 12:45 IST

Many flowers around the world bloom year-round; whether it's summer, winter, or spring, they always bloom in any condition. However,  achieving continuous bloom year-round depends heavily on climate and care. Tropical favourites like Lantana and Bougainvillaea offer non-stop outdoor colour in frost-free regions. For indoor beauty, the African Violet and Peace Lily are reliable champions. Other long-blooming choices include hardy Geraniums, vibrant Periwinkle (Sadabahar), and classic Roses, ensuring your garden or home is always bright with flowers, regardless of the season.

Did you know that our planet is home to an astonishing estimated 400,000 species of flowering plants? From the giant Rafflesia to the tiny Duckweed, they add colour, fragrance, and life to every corner of the world. Flowers hold many secrets. For instance, the Moonflower only opens its beautiful white blossoms at night. The Titan Arum (Corpse Flower) has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, and it smells like rotting meat.

Meanwhile, the Poinsettia is often mistaken for a flower, but its brilliant red parts are actually modified leaves called bracts. Considering all these amazing plants, do you know which flower blooms all year round? In this article, we'll take a look at the exceptional flowers that keep their vibrant petals open year-round, bringing continuous beauty to your garden, regardless of the calendar.

Which Flower Blooms All Year Round?

Periwinkle Flower: Facts, Growth, Maintenance, and Uses.

One flower that blooms year-round is the Periwinkle (Vinca), also known as "Sadabahar" in India. Periwinkle is a hardy plant that produces cheerful pink, purple, or white flowers year-round with minimal care, making it a popular choice for gardens and pots in tropical and subtropical climates. It thrives in a variety of conditions and is valued for its continuous blooms and low maintenance needs.

10 Lesser-known Facts About Periwinkle

  • Periwinkle is called "Sadabahar" in India, meaning "ever-blooming" because it flowers year-round.
  • The plant is native to Madagascar and is now grown worldwide for its beauty and medicinal uses.
  • Periwinkle flowers come in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white, each with a star-like shape.
  • It is believed to bring good luck and positivity in some cultures.
  • Periwinkle was once thought to ward off evil spirits and is used in traditional medicine for various ailments.
  • The plant is a champion at preventing soil erosion because it spreads quickly and forms a dense mat.
  • Periwinkle is not very fragrant, but its vibrant colours make up for it.
  • In some places, it is considered an invasive species because it spreads easily and can outcompete native plants.
  • The Madagascar periwinkle is used in modern medicine to treat conditions such as diabetes and even cancer.
  • Periwinkle is a hardy plant that thrives in shady spots where other flowers struggle.

List of Flowers that Bloom All Year Round?

The question of a single flower that blooms all year round depends almost entirely on the climate and whether it is grown indoors or outdoors. In tropical or frost-free zones, many flowers can bloom continuously with proper care, such as the vibrant Lantana. It is a resilient shrub that produces colourful clusters of red, orange, yellow, and purple flowers non-stop, making it a garden powerhouse.

Similarly, the African Violet is a classic houseplant that can flower year-round when kept in warm, consistent indoor conditions. These plants are champions of perennial, continuous colour, providing beauty in every season.

No.

Flower Name

Scientific Name

Origin/Notes

1

Rose

Rosa spp.

Worldwide, many colours

2

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea spp.

South America, bright bracts

3

Jasmine

Jasminum spp.

Asia, fragrant white flowers

4

Periwinkle

Catharanthus roseus

Madagascar, pink/purple flowers

5

Lantana

Lantana camara

Tropical Americas, colourful clusters

6

Geranium

Pelargonium spp.

South Africa, easy to grow

7

Kalanchoe

Kalanchoe spp.

Madagascar, succulent, bright blooms

8

Ixora

Ixora coccinea

Asia, clusters of small flowers

9

Zinnia

Zinnia elegans

Mexico, vibrant annuals

10

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum spp.

Asia, long-lasting blooms

11

Peace Lily

Spathiphyllum spp.

Tropical Americas, white blooms

12

Marigold

Tagetes spp.

Americas, bright orange/yellow

13

Petunia

Petunia spp.

South America, trumpet-shaped

14

Portulaca

Portulaca grandiflora

Brazil, drought-tolerant

15

Aparajita

Clitoria ternatea

Asia, blue/purple flowers

1. Rose

15 Types of Roses: Unique Roses for Your Garden | Bouqs Blog

Roses bloom all year in many places. They come in many colours, like red, pink, and white. Roses are loved for their beauty and sweet smell. They are easy to grow in gardens or pots. People give roses as gifts for love and special occasions. Roses need sunlight and regular watering.

2. Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea - Garden Style San Antonio

Bougainvillaea is a climbing plant with bright pink, purple, or orange bracts. It blooms almost all year. Bougainvillaea is tough and grows well in hot climates. It is often seen on walls and fences. The plant is low-maintenance and attracts butterflies. Bougainvillaea loves sunlight and needs little water.

3. Jasmine 

Buy Indian Jasmine Plants - Heaven's Garden

Jasmine flowers are small and white. They have a lovely fragrance. Jasmine blooms all year in warm places. It is often grown in gardens and pots. People use jasmine in teas and perfumes. Jasmine is easy to care for and loves sunlight. It is a favourite for its sweet smell.

4. Periwinkle (Sadabahar)

Periwinkle Flower: Facts, Growth, Maintenance, and Uses.

Periwinkle is also called Sadabahar. It blooms all year with pink, purple, or white flowers. Periwinkle is easy to grow and needs little care. It spreads fast and covers the ground. Periwinkle is used in gardens and pots. It is loved for its bright colours and long blooming season.

5. Lantana

Facts About the Lantana Flower - Dengarden

Lantana has clusters of small flowers in many colours. It blooms all year in warm climates. Lantana is drought-tolerant and easy to grow. It attracts butterflies and bees. Lantana is often used in gardens and borders. It loves sunlight and needs little water

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

