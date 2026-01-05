Why Do Earthquakes Happen?

Cause of Earthquakes: Earthquakes happen due to the sudden movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth’s crust. When stress builds up along plate boundaries or fault lines and the rocks can no longer withstand pressure, they break and release seismic energy, which causes the ground to shake.

Why Earthquakes Occur?

Earthquakes occur because of stress and friction between large tectonic plates that constantly move under the Earth’s surface. When this stored energy is released suddenly, it produces vibrations called seismic waves that travel through the ground.

Tectonic Plate Movements

Most earthquakes occur along tectonic plate boundaries where plates collide, slide past each other, or move apart. These zones create fault lines where stress accumulation leads to sudden rupture and ground movement.