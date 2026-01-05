OSSTET Previous Year Question Papers: Download Previous Year Paper PDFs Here

Bihar STET Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 5, 2026, 18:20 IST

OSSTET Previous Year Question Papers: The OSSTET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 20th January 2026. The candidates are required to level up their preparation by practising more and more questions. OSSTET previous year question papers will help in streamlining the preparation process according to the exam demands. Download OSSTET Previous Year Papers PDF from this page.

OSSTET Previous Year Papers
OSSTET Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates who have applied for the OSSTET (Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test) must download the OSSTET previous year papers to strengthen their preparation strategy. Practicing from the previous year question papers helps candidates understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, type of questions, recurring topics, and important topics.

The OSSTET exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The candidates are advised to start their preparation with the OSSTET Syllabus and after completing the syllabus in entirety, they must start practising. Practice can be started either topic-wise or subject-wise. OSSTET previous year papers helps immensely in preparation.

Importance of OSSTET Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous year question papers is highly beneficial for OSSTET aspirants because:

  • They help familiarize with the exam pattern and question types.

  • They help the candidates in identifying the difficulty level of the exam.

  • Practising regularly through these papers will help improve time, speed, and accuracy.

  • These papers help in identifying the most important topics.

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper Download

Candidates aspiring for the OSSTET 2025 can download the paper-wise previous year question papers PDF from the links provided below:

Year

Question Paper

Download Link

2024

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2023

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2022

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2020

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2019

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2018

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

2016

OSSTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Download PDF

How to Use OSSTET Previous Year Papers Effectively

Practising previous year papers can be most impactful when done correctly. Here’s how to use them effectively:

  • Finish with the syllabus first: Having knowledge about the syllabus makes it more effective while solving the previous year papers.

  • Simulate actual test conditions: One should attempt the papers in the exact time conditions as the main OSSTET exam will happen.

  • Use an OMR sheet: Candidates should practice with the OMR sheet as it will help in improving speed and time management.

  • Analyse your performance: Candidates must analyze their papers after solving them to identify their mistakes and weak areas, so that they can work upon them.

Benefits of Practising OSSTET Previous Year Papers

Getting into the habit of practising previous papers offers several advantages:

  • Helps in understanding the exam pattern.

  • Helps in improving the speed of solving questions through regular practice.

  • Helps in identifying the recurring and important topics.

  • Repeatedly practicing the previous year papers also helps in confidence boost.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

