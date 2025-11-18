TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana Class 10th Schedule 2026 to be Released Soon

Key Points
- Telangana Board is expected to release the TS SSC Timetable 2026 soon.
- Class 10 candidates from all affiliated schools should check bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Candidates must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject to pass.
TS SSC Timetable 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Timetable 2026 soon. Candidates in class 10th across the state in private as well as government-run board affiliated schools will need to keep visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The practical exams will be held before the written board examinations. In order to clear the exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.
Important Details in TS SSC Timetable 2026
Candidates must check for the following details in the TS SSC Exam schedule 2026:
- Board name
- Examination title
- Class 10 exam dates
- Subject names and codes
- Exam timings
- Candidate instructions
TS SSC Timetable 2026 Marking Scheme
Candidates can check the TS SSC Timetable 2026 here:
|Subject
|Total Marks
|Theory Marks
|IA Marks
|First Language (Hindi, Urdu, or Telugu)
|100
|80
|20
|Second Language (Hindi or Telugu)
|100
|80
|20
|Third Language (English)
|100
|80
|20
|Social Science
|100
|80
|20
|Mathematics
|100
|80
|20
|Biological Science (Science)
|50
|40
|10
|Physical Science (Science)
|50
|40
|10
