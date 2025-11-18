RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana Class 10th Schedule 2026 to be Released Soon

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 19, 2025, 11:51 IST

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Timetable 2026 soon. Class 10 candidates from all affiliated schools should check bse.telangana.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Timetable 2026 soon.
Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Timetable 2026 soon.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Telangana Board is expected to release the TS SSC Timetable 2026 soon.
  • Class 10 candidates from all affiliated schools should check bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Candidates must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject to pass.

TS SSC Timetable 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Timetable 2026 soon. Candidates in class 10th across the state in private as well as government-run board affiliated schools will need to keep visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The practical exams will be held before the written board examinations. In order to clear the exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.

Important Details in TS SSC Timetable 2026

Candidates must check for the following details in the TS SSC Exam schedule 2026: 

  • Board name
  • Examination title
  • Class 10 exam dates
  • Subject names and codes
  • Exam timings
  • Candidate instructions

TS SSC Timetable 2026 Marking Scheme

Candidates can check the TS SSC Timetable 2026 here: 

Subject Total Marks Theory Marks IA Marks
First Language (Hindi, Urdu, or Telugu) 100 80 20
Second Language (Hindi or Telugu) 100 80 20
Third Language (English) 100 80 20
Social Science 100 80 20
Mathematics 100 80 20
Biological Science (Science) 50 40 10
Physical Science (Science) 50 40 10

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News