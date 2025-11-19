UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-2026: Download PDF for Free Here

UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the UP Board Class 10 Model Paper 2026 specifically for English, providing students with the most critical and comprehensive blueprint of the upcoming board examination pattern. This model paper is an important resource for all Class 10 students, as it clearly outlines the updated chapter-wise weightage, the precise question formats (covering Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections), and the expected difficulty level for the final board exam. Utilizing this official document for English preparation allows students to align their studies perfectly with the UPMSP's expectations, helping them strategically focus on comprehension, essay writing skills, and grammatical accuracy to significantly strengthen their exam readiness and achieve top scores.
UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Board
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
Class
Class 10 (High School)
Academic Year
2025–26
Official Website
upmsp.edu.in
Subject
|
English
UP Board Class 10 English Model Papers 2026
General Instruction:
-
The first 15 minutes are allotted to the candidates for reading the question paper.
-
All questions are compulsory
-
This question paper is divided in two parts- Part A and Part B
-
Part A consists of 20 multiple choice questions of one mark each that have to be answered on OMR Answer Sheet by completely darkening the correct circle with blue or black ballpoint pen.
-
For Part A read the question wise instructions and mark your answer on the given OMR Answer Sheet only. Do not erase, cut or use whitener on the OMR Answer Sheet after answering.
-
Part B consists of descriptive type questions of 50 marks.
-
Marks of the questions are mentioned against them.
Part A Questions
Q 1-3: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow-
Almost all creatures care for their young ones. Many animals play with their babies and show their love by touching and hugging them. Most animals clean, feed and protect their babies. Birds also teach their fledglings how to go about in the world as adults. A number of animals build homes for their young ones. Tailor birds and weaver birds, ants, wasps and bees are among nature’s master designers, engineers and architects.
1.Which of the following is not called nature’s engineers and architects? 1
A-weaver birds
B-tailor birds
C-goats
D- ants
2.How do animals show their love with their young ones? 1
A-singing
B-by touching and hugging
C-enjoying
D-accompanying
3.Which word means ‘baby bird’ in the following? 1
A-birds
B-fledglings
C-animals
D-ants
Q 4-8: Choose the correct option to answer the following: 1
4.Every boy and every girl ............. in the class today.
A-have present
B-are present
C-had present
D-is present
5. He is worried ...................... examination. 1
A-on
B-in
C-of
D-about
(6) Rearrange the following words cluster to make a meaningful
sentence: 1
Last/raining/it/been/has/night/since
A-It been since night last has raining.
B-It has been raining since last night.
C-Night has been last raining its since.
D-Been raining last night since it has.
(7) Which of the following word is misspelt? 1
A-acceptance
B-accept
C-acceptible
D-accepted
(8) He spent a lot of money on purchasing costly clothes. (Identify the
word ‘spent’) 1
A-noun
B-verb
C-pronoun
D-adverb
Q 9-10: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow:
The river, Kaveri, obtains its water from the hills and forests of Coorg. Mahaseer a large fresh water fish- abound in these waters, kingfishers dive for their catch, while squirrels and langurs drop partially eaten fruit for the mischief of enjoying the splash and the ripple effect in the clear water. Elephants enjoy being bathed and scrubbed in the river by their mahouts.
(9) Which river obtains its water from the hills and forests of Coorg? 1
A-Kaveri
B-Yamuna
C-Narmada
D-Tapti
(10) Which of the following is a large fresh water fish. 1
A-Kingfisher
B-Mahaseer
C-large turtle of Coorg
D-small fresh water turtle
Q 11-13: Choose the correct option to the answer the following questions:
(11) Lencho’s house was situated... 1
A- in the middle of field.
B- in the corner of the garden.
C- on the top of a low hill in a valley.
D- on the top of a high hill
(12) Nelson Mandela had to spend............. years in prison. 1
A- twenty
B-thirty
C-twenty nine
D-thirty three
(13)The bakers musical instrument is specially made of .............1
A-plastic
B-iron
C-bamboo stuff
D-steel
Q 14-15: Read the given extract and choose the correct option to answer the following questions:
(I am an orphan, roaming the street.
I pattern soft dust with my hushed, bare feet.
The silence is golden the freedom is sweet.)
14- Who does ‘I’ refer to in the above extract? 1
A-father
B-poet
C-mother
D-Amanda
15- Which word is opposite of ‘restriction’ in the extract’.1
A-Orphan
B-Pattern
C-Freedom
D-Hushed
Q 16-20: Choose the correct option to answer the following questions:
(16) Which of the following is/are true with reference to the story ‘A Triumph of Surgery’ ? 1
I- Mrs. Pumphrey was a poor lady
Ii- Tricki suffered because of overeating.
Iii- Tricki was a very active dog.
Iv- James Herriot was a veterinary surgeon.
A-Only (ii)
B-Only (ii) and (iv)
C-Only (i), (ii) and (iv)
D-All of the above
17-What did Hari Singh actually want from Anil? 1
A-Money
B-Work
C-Home
D-Eatables
18- What does Horace Danby like to collect? 1
A-Jewels
B-Books
C-Keys
D-Painting
19-What was the age of Bholi when Mangla was married? 1
A-Five years old
B-Seven years old
C-Ten years old
D-Twenty years old
20-“I want to know what you have been doing to my chair upstairs”
who said this statement in the story ‘Footprints without Feet’? 1
A-Scientist
B-Landlord
C-Mrs. Hall
D-Constable
Part B Questions
Reading-
Q1. Read the following passage and answer the questions that follow:
Just as it is vital for parents to live their own lives as fully as possible and to deepen their understanding of themselves to the utmost, so it is important for teachers and educators to do the same. When children go to school their teachers become during school hours, substitute for their parents. The children transfer to the teacher some of the feelings they have for their parents and are influenced in turn by the personalities of the teachers.
This mutual relationship is of more importance than any teaching method, and a child’s ability to learn is continually hampered if the relationship is unsatisfactory. Again,if teachers really want to be educators, to help children to develop into satisfactory men and women, and not simply to stuff them with knowledge, they will only be really successful if they
themselves have sound personalities. No amount of preaching, however well done, no principles however sound, no clever technique of mechanical aids can replace the influence of a well developed personality.
A-What is important for teachers and educators? 2
B-What happens if the relationship between a teacher and a child is
unsatisfactory? 2
C-‘’When children go to school, their teachers become, during school
hours, substitutes for their parents’’. What does this statement
Suggest? 2
D-Which word means ‘tolerable’ in the passage? 1
Writing
Q2. You are Ankita/Ankit from Kanpur. Your friend has invited you to spend
your holidays with her/ him. Write to her/him about your inability to do so.4
OR
You are Rohit/Renu from Prayagraj. Write an application to the librarian of
your school to purchase some new English dictionaries.
Q3. Write a paragraph in about 80-100 words on ‘The Importance of Outdoor
Games’ on the basis of the points given below. 6
Importance of outdoor games, some outdoor games, benefits, effect on the
life.
OR
Write an article on ‘A Retirement Party’ in about 80-100 words, keeping in mind
the following points.
i) Whose Retirement party it was
ii) Time and place
iii) Description
iv) Celebration
v) Your experience
Grammar
Q4. a) Change the following into indirect speech. 2
He said, “It has been raining since morning.”
b) Change the following into passive voice.2
The children sang the national anthem.
c) Punctuate the following sentence 2
kumud said to his friend why had you not come to school yesterday
d) Translate the following into English- 4
वृक्ष हमारे देश की अमूल्य निधि हैं। वृक्ष हमें केवल ईंधन व फल ही नहीं देते बल्कि वे हमें इमारती लकड़ी भी देते हैं। वृक्ष वायु प्रदूषण को रोकते हैं। हमें अनावश्यक रूप से वृक्षों को नहीं काटना चाहिए।
Literature
Q5. Answer the following questions in about 30-40 words each.
a) What quality of Lencho impressed the postmaster? How did he decide
to help him? 3
OR
“The sight of food maddened him” What does this suggest? What compelled
the young seagull to finally fly?
b – What were the sights that moved Buddha? 3
OR
What did Rajvir see during his car journey to Dhekiabari?
Q6. Answer any one of the following in about 60 words: 4
Q7 Mention some characteristics of any two animals from the poem ‘How
to Tell Wild Animals’. 3
OR
Write four lines of any poem prescribed in your syllabus. (Do not copy the
lines given in the question paper)
Q8. Write the central Idea of any one of the following poems (in about 40-
50 words) 3
Q9. Answer any one of the following in about 30-40 words: 3
Without Feet’?
Q10. Answer any one of the following in about 60 words? 4
experiments which field would you like to work on and why?
UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026: Download PDF
How to Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026?
Follow the steps to download the official model papers:
-
Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in
-
Go to the Model Papers / Downloads section
-
Select Class 10 Model Papers 2026
-
Click on the subject you want to download
-
The PDF will open: save it for offline practice
The release of UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2026 is a major boost for students preparing for the High School examinations. With updated formats, chapter-wise coverage, and free access to all subjects, these model papers serve as the perfect guide for mastering the UP Board syllabus. Students are advised to download and practise these papers consistently to improve accuracy, speed, and overall performance in the 2026 board exams.
