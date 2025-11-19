UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-2026: Download PDF for Free Here

Q 1-3: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow- Almost all creatures care for their young ones. Many animals play with their babies and show their love by touching and hugging them. Most animals clean, feed and protect their babies. Birds also teach their fledglings how to go about in the world as adults. A number of animals build homes for their young ones. Tailor birds and weaver birds, ants, wasps and bees are among nature’s master designers, engineers and architects. 1.Which of the following is not called nature’s engineers and architects? 1 A-weaver birds B-tailor birds C-goats D- ants 2.How do animals show their love with their young ones? 1 A-singing B-by touching and hugging C-enjoying D-accompanying 3.Which word means ‘baby bird’ in the following? 1 A-birds B-fledglings C-animals D-ants Q 4-8: Choose the correct option to answer the following: 1 4.Every boy and every girl ............. in the class today. A-have present B-are present C-had present D-is present 5. He is worried ...................... examination. 1 A-on B-in C-of D-about (6) Rearrange the following words cluster to make a meaningful sentence: 1 Last/raining/it/been/has/night/since A-It been since night last has raining. B-It has been raining since last night. C-Night has been last raining its since. D-Been raining last night since it has. (7) Which of the following word is misspelt? 1 A-acceptance B-accept C-acceptible D-accepted (8) He spent a lot of money on purchasing costly clothes. (Identify the word ‘spent’) 1 A-noun B-verb C-pronoun D-adverb Q 9-10: Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow: The river, Kaveri, obtains its water from the hills and forests of Coorg. Mahaseer a large fresh water fish- abound in these waters, kingfishers dive for their catch, while squirrels and langurs drop partially eaten fruit for the mischief of enjoying the splash and the ripple effect in the clear water. Elephants enjoy being bathed and scrubbed in the river by their mahouts. (9) Which river obtains its water from the hills and forests of Coorg? 1 A-Kaveri B-Yamuna C-Narmada D-Tapti (10) Which of the following is a large fresh water fish. 1 A-Kingfisher B-Mahaseer C-large turtle of Coorg D-small fresh water turtle Q 11-13: Choose the correct option to the answer the following questions: (11) Lencho’s house was situated... 1 A- in the middle of field. B- in the corner of the garden. C- on the top of a low hill in a valley. D- on the top of a high hill (12) Nelson Mandela had to spend............. years in prison. 1 A- twenty B-thirty C-twenty nine D-thirty three (13)The bakers musical instrument is specially made of .............1 A-plastic B-iron C-bamboo stuff D-steel Q 14-15: Read the given extract and choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (I am an orphan, roaming the street. I pattern soft dust with my hushed, bare feet. The silence is golden the freedom is sweet.) 14- Who does ‘I’ refer to in the above extract? 1 A-father B-poet C-mother D-Amanda 15- Which word is opposite of ‘restriction’ in the extract’.1 A-Orphan B-Pattern C-Freedom D-Hushed Q 16-20: Choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (16) Which of the following is/are true with reference to the story ‘A Triumph of Surgery’ ? 1 I- Mrs. Pumphrey was a poor lady Ii- Tricki suffered because of overeating. Iii- Tricki was a very active dog. Iv- James Herriot was a veterinary surgeon. A-Only (ii) B-Only (ii) and (iv) C-Only (i), (ii) and (iv) D-All of the above 17-What did Hari Singh actually want from Anil? 1 A-Money B-Work C-Home D-Eatables 18- What does Horace Danby like to collect? 1 A-Jewels B-Books C-Keys D-Painting 19-What was the age of Bholi when Mangla was married? 1 A-Five years old B-Seven years old C-Ten years old D-Twenty years old 20-“I want to know what you have been doing to my chair upstairs” who said this statement in the story ‘Footprints without Feet’? 1 A-Scientist B-Landlord C-Mrs. Hall D-Constable