BSEB Invites Applications for Free Non-Residential JEE and NEET 2028 Coaching, Check Details Here

BSEB Free Coaching Programme: The Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the applications for free non-residential JEE Main and NEET 2028 examination coaching. According to the official notification issued, candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG exams.

The programme will be two years long, and those interested in appearing for the national level entrance examination in 2028 are eligible to apply.

As per the notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for the free coaching programme is November 30, 2025. Candidates can apply for the coaching programme through the link available on the official website - coaching.biharboardonline.com/index.

The coaching will be conducted at Patna, Muzafarpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Gaya zilla centres. Students will be granted admission to the coaching programme based on their scores in the entrance exam and interview. Students will also be provided with Rs. 1000/- every month for a period of two years