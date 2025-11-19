BSEB Invites Applications for Free Non-Residential JEE and NEET 2028 Coaching, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Last date to submit applications is November 30, 2025
- Admissions will be provided based on performance in the entrance test and interview
- Students to be provided with Rs. 1000 for a duration of two years of coaching
BSEB Free Coaching Programme: The Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the applications for free non-residential JEE Main and NEET 2028 examination coaching. According to the official notification issued, candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET UG exams.
The programme will be two years long, and those interested in appearing for the national level entrance examination in 2028 are eligible to apply.
As per the notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for the free coaching programme is November 30, 2025. Candidates can apply for the coaching programme through the link available on the official website - coaching.biharboardonline.com/index.
The coaching will be conducted at Patna, Muzafarpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Gaya zilla centres. Students will be granted admission to the coaching programme based on their scores in the entrance exam and interview. Students will also be provided with Rs. 1000/- every month for a period of two years
It must also be noted that, along with the free non-residential coaching programmes, BSEB has also invited applications for the BSEB Super 50 Residential Free Coaching programme for the JEE and NEET UG 2028 examinations. Candidates interested in the residential coaching programme are also required to submit their applications by November 30, 2025.
