RRB NTPC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: DHSE +1 Second Terminal Exam Dates Announced

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 19, 2025, 19:22 IST

The DHSE Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Christmas exam dates for 2025-26, scheduled from December 9 to 19, 2025. Following the Class 11th exams, students will have a winter break with schools expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DHSE Kerala Plus One Christmas exams for 2025-26 are scheduled from December 9 to 19, 2025.
DHSE Kerala Plus One Christmas exams for 2025-26 are scheduled from December 9 to 19, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • DHSE Kerala Plus One Christmas exams for 2025-26 are scheduled from December 9 to 19, 2025.
  • A winter break will follow the Class 11th exams.
  • Schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026.

Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Christmas exam dates 2025-26. As per the schedule, the exams will be held from December 9 to 19, 2025. After the DHSE Kerala Class 11th Christmas exams, students will receive their winter break, and schools are expected to resume in the first week of January 2026.

Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26

The Kerala Plus One Christmas second terminal timetable will be available on the respective school notice boards. Students can check the DHSE Kerala Christmas exam time table 2025-26:

Exam Date

Day

Subjects

December 9, 2025

Monday 

Part II Languages

Computer Science and IT

December 10, 2025

Tuesday

Part I English

December 11, 2025

Wednesday

Chemistry

History

Islamic History & Culture

Business Studies

Communicative English

December 12, 2025

Thursday

Mathematics

Part III Languages

Sanskrit Sastra

Psychology

December 13, 2025

Friday

Economics

Electronic Systems

December 16, 2025

Monday 

Geography

Music

Social Work

Geology

Accountancy

December 17, 2025

Tuesday

Home Science

Gandhian Studies

Philosophy

Journalism

Statistics

December 18, 2025

Wednesday

Physics

Sociology

Anthropology

December 19, 2025

Thursday 

Biology

Electronics

Political Science

Sanskrit Sahitya

Computer Application

English Literature

How to check Kerala +1 Christmas Second Terminal Timetable?

Students must check the notices circulated by their respective Higher Secondary schools. Most schools will post the Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26 PDF on their website or share it through student portals and class groups.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News