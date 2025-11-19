Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: DHSE +1 Second Terminal Exam Dates Announced

Key Points
- DHSE Kerala Plus One Christmas exams for 2025-26 are scheduled from December 9 to 19, 2025.
- A winter break will follow the Class 11th exams.
- Schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026.
Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Christmas exam dates 2025-26. As per the schedule, the exams will be held from December 9 to 19, 2025. After the DHSE Kerala Class 11th Christmas exams, students will receive their winter break, and schools are expected to resume in the first week of January 2026.
Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26
The Kerala Plus One Christmas second terminal timetable will be available on the respective school notice boards. Students can check the DHSE Kerala Christmas exam time table 2025-26:
|
Exam Date
|
Day
|
Subjects
|
December 9, 2025
|
Monday
|
Part II Languages
Computer Science and IT
|
December 10, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Part I English
|
December 11, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Chemistry
History
Islamic History & Culture
Business Studies
Communicative English
|
December 12, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics
Part III Languages
Sanskrit Sastra
Psychology
|
December 13, 2025
|
Friday
|
Economics
Electronic Systems
|
December 16, 2025
|
Monday
|
Geography
Music
Social Work
Geology
Accountancy
|
December 17, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Home Science
Gandhian Studies
Philosophy
Journalism
Statistics
|
December 18, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Physics
Sociology
Anthropology
|
December 19, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Biology
Electronics
Political Science
Sanskrit Sahitya
Computer Application
English Literature
How to check Kerala +1 Christmas Second Terminal Timetable?
Students must check the notices circulated by their respective Higher Secondary schools. Most schools will post the Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26 PDF on their website or share it through student portals and class groups.
