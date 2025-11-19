Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: DHSE +1 Second Terminal Exam Dates Announced

Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Christmas exam dates 2025-26. As per the schedule, the exams will be held from December 9 to 19, 2025. After the DHSE Kerala Class 11th Christmas exams, students will receive their winter break, and schools are expected to resume in the first week of January 2026.

Kerala Plus One Christmas Exam Time Table 2025-26

The Kerala Plus One Christmas second terminal timetable will be available on the respective school notice boards. Students can check the DHSE Kerala Christmas exam time table 2025-26: