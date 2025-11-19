Education News Today in English November 19th 2025: BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Programme, ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Course, and More

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 19, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 19, 2025.

The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Programme Launched in New Delhi The annual BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Interaction Programme was started at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi. Fourteen young diplomats from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka took part in the week-long event, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It’s part of India's plan to boost cooperation among young diplomats in the Bay of Bengal region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this programme at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok to improve institutional and capacity-building efforts in the region.

Government Launches ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Free National AI Learning Course The Government has introduced YUVA AI for ALL, a free 4.5-hour online course to teach every Indian about Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Ministry of Electronics and IT stated the six-modules short course is self-paced, simple, and practical. It's available on platforms like FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi and several popular ed-tech portals. Applicants who finish the course get an official Government of India certificate. This initiative is part of the IndiaAI Mission and aims to give one crore citizens basic AI skills while encouraging the ethical and responsible use of the technology. President Murmu urges NIT Delhi graduates to drive innovation with social impact President Droupadi Murmu attended the fifth convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi. She urged the young graduates to use their skills for India's scientific and technological growth, focusing on social welfare. She noted that NITs are under the Ministry of Education.

The President commended NIT Delhi for quickly setting up, having good facilities, and high academic standards. She noted its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, innovation, industry partnerships, and skill development. She highlighted the new start-up center for student and faculty entrepreneurs and a planned incubation center to develop ideas into businesses, expecting these to drive innovation and self-employment. The President said India is moving to become a developed nation, focusing on growth, technology, environment, and sustainability. She noted government programs like Digital India and Make in India show fast progress. She emphasized that institutions like NITs are key to developing digital villages by creating tech solutions, teaching digital skills, and working with industries to improve rural areas.