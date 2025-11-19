JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Last Week To Apply

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is seeking applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January Session. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students have until November 27, 2025 till 9 PM to register online for the session 1 exams.

JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details: