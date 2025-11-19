RRB NTPC Result 2025
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Last Week To Apply

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 19, 2025, 19:39 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the JEE Main 2026 January Session. Interested candidates can submit their registrations online through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in up until 9 PM on November 27, 2025.

NTA has opened the application window for the JEE Main 2026 January Session.
Key Points

  • NTA has opened the application window for the JEE Main 2026 January Session.
  • Candidates can submit their registrations online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The last date to register is 9 PM on November 27, 2025.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is seeking applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January Session. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students have until November 27, 2025 till 9 PM to register online for the session 1 exams.

JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main 2026 Registration deadline

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Board website 

nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE) 

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Sessions 

First: January 2026 

Second: April 2026

Registration dates 

October 31 to November 27, 2025

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to JEE Main 2026 Session1 exams: 

Events

Date and Time

JEE Main 2026 registration dates

October 31 - November 27, 2025 by 9 PM

Application Fee Payment deadline

November 27, 2025 by 11:50 PM

City Intimation Slip

10 days before exams

Downloading Admit Cards

3 - 4 days before exams

Examination Dates

January 21 - 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result Date

By February 12, 2026

How to Register for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for JEE Main 2026 January session exams:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on the registration link
  3. Provide your details and create an account
  4. Log in and register for JEE Main 2026 by entering your correct details 
  5. Upload scanned copies of documents 
  6. Pay online application fee and submit the form
  7. Download confirmation page for future reference

Documents to Register for JEE Main 2026

Candidates must keep the following list of important documents readily available to apply for JEE Main 2025:

  • Class 12th Marksheet or Equivalent 
  • Class 12th Passing Certificate
  • Class 10th certificate
  • Birth certificate
  • Passport-Size Photograph 
  • Signature 
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile Certificate 
  • Government ID Proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card 
  • Payment Details
