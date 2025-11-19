JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Last Week To Apply

Key Points
- NTA has opened the application window for the JEE Main 2026 January Session.
- Candidates can submit their registrations online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- The last date to register is 9 PM on November 27, 2025.
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is seeking applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January Session. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students have until November 27, 2025 till 9 PM to register online for the session 1 exams.
JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview
Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JEE Main 2026 Registration deadline
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Board website
|
nta.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Technology (BTech)
Bachelor of Engineering (BE)
Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)
Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Sessions
|
First: January 2026
Second: April 2026
|
Registration dates
|
October 31 to November 27, 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to JEE Main 2026 Session1 exams:
|
Events
|
Date and Time
|
JEE Main 2026 registration dates
|
October 31 - November 27, 2025 by 9 PM
|
Application Fee Payment deadline
|
November 27, 2025 by 11:50 PM
|
City Intimation Slip
|
10 days before exams
|
Downloading Admit Cards
|
3 - 4 days before exams
|
Examination Dates
|
January 21 - 30, 2026
|
JEE Main 2026 Result Date
|
By February 12, 2026
How to Register for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for JEE Main 2026 January session exams:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on the registration link
- Provide your details and create an account
- Log in and register for JEE Main 2026 by entering your correct details
- Upload scanned copies of documents
- Pay online application fee and submit the form
- Download confirmation page for future reference
Documents to Register for JEE Main 2026
Candidates must keep the following list of important documents readily available to apply for JEE Main 2025:
- Class 12th Marksheet or Equivalent
- Class 12th Passing Certificate
- Class 10th certificate
- Birth certificate
- Passport-Size Photograph
- Signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Government ID Proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card
- Payment Details
