For many centuries, observers of the sky, sailors, and ancient civilizations have gazed upon a bright light which shines brightly just before dawn and shortly after sunset. This bright point in the night sky is known as the Morning Star when it appears at dawn and the Evening Star when it appears after sunset. In fact, it’s not a star at all; it’s Venus, which is the second planet from the Sun and one of the most brilliant objects in the night sky.

Venus has been given these names due to its amazing brightness and the way it orbits the Sun. Because Venus is nearer to the Sun than Earth, we never see it in the middle of the night sky. Venus will always appear either before sunrise or after sunset, which is the definition of both the Morning and Evening Star.

Why is Venus called the Morning and Evening Star? The planet Venus is known as the Morning Star and Evening Star because of its brightness and position in the solar system. Venus is an inner planet orbiting between Earth and the Sun. Because it orbits the Sun inside Earth's orbit, it is only visible at dawn or dusk never at midnight. When it appears on the eastern horizon just prior to sunrise, it is called the Morning Star; when it appears on the western horizon just after sunset, it is called the Evening Star. Due to its highly reflective cloud cover, Venus is the brightest planet and is more noticeable than any other nighttime object, excluding the Moon. Venus's bright glow and predictable paths excited ancient peoples enough to give it these two descriptive names. Science Behind the Names Venus's placement in the solar system means that it oscillates between being visible in the eastern part of the horizon (morning) and being visible in the western part of the horizon (evening).