AFCAT GK Questions with Answers for 2026 Exam, Check Important Questions and Download PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Jan 6, 2026, 17:22 IST

AFCAT GK Questions: The AFCAT examination scheduled for January 31, 2026, requires strong General Knowledge preparation. This article covers important AFCAT GK Questions with answers, a downloadable PDF, key topics, and structured preparation tips.

AFCAT GK Questions with Answers
The AFCAT examination is scheduled for January 31, 2026. It is a crucial opportunity for aspirants aiming to become officers in the Indian Air Force. The General Knowledge tests memory and awareness, understanding, and clarity of concepts. A strong command over AFCAT GK Questions can significantly improve overall scores and ranking.

General Knowledge in AFCAT is wide-ranging and includes static GK, current affairs, defence-related updates, Indian polity, economy, science, and culture. Candidates should practice AFCAT GK Questions with topic-wise revision. It makes this section highly scoring. 

This article provides carefully curated AFCAT GK Questions, important topics, and a clear preparation strategy tailored specifically for the AFCAT 2026 examination.

AFCAT GK Questions 2026 PDF

AFCAT GK Questions PDF plays an important role for aspirants preparing seriously for the AFCAT exam on January 31, 2026. The PDF given below is designed to help candidates revise important concepts quickly and practice exam-oriented questions. It covers static GK, defence awareness, and current affairs relevant to AFCAT 2026. This makes revision systematic and time-efficient.

Click Here to Download AFCAT GK Questions PDF

AFCAT GK Questions with Answers

Below are exam-relevant AFCAT GK Questions prepared according to the latest AFCAT syllabus and trend. These AFCAT GK Questions help candidates understand the difficulty level and question pattern expected in the exam.

Q.1. Which constitutional body conducts elections in India?
a) Union Public Service Commission
b) Election Commission of India
c) Finance Commission
d) Planning Commission

Answer: b) Election Commission of India

Q.2. Which missile is known as India’s first indigenous anti-satellite weapon test?
a) Agni-V
b) Prithvi-II
c) Mission Shakti
d) BrahMos

Answer: c) Mission Shakti

Q.3. The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?
a) 6
b) 7
c) 8
d) 9

Answer: c) 8

Q.4. Who was the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft?
a) Avani Chaturvedi
b) Bhawana Kanth
c) Gunjan Saxena
d) Kalpana Chawla

Answer: a) Avani Chaturvedi

Q.5. Which Indian classical dance form originated in Kerala?
a) Kathakali
b) Odissi
c) Manipuri
d) Kathak

Answer: a) Kathakali

Q.6. What is the tenure of the Chief of Air Staff in India?
a) 2 years
b) 3 years
c) 4 years
d) Until age of 62

Answer: d) Until age of 62

Q.7. Which river is known as the ‘Dakshin Ganga’?
a) Krishna
b) Godavari
c) Kaveri
d) Tungabhadra

Answer: b) Godavari

Q.8. Who is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution?
a) Jawaharlal Nehru
b) Rajendra Prasad
c) B.R. Ambedkar
d) Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: c) B.R. Ambedkar

Q.9. Which organisation publishes the World Economic Outlook report?
a) World Bank
b) IMF
c) WTO
d) UNDP

Answer: b) IMF

Q.10. Which gas is mainly responsible for global warming?
a) Oxygen
b) Nitrogen
c) Carbon Dioxide
d) Hydrogen

Answer: c) Carbon Dioxide

Q.11. The concept of ‘Blue Economy’ is related to which sector?
a) Agriculture
b) Marine resources
c) Space research
d) Defence manufacturing

Answer: b) Marine resources

Q.12. Which Indian state has the longest coastline?
a) Tamil Nadu
b) Andhra Pradesh
c) Gujarat
d) Maharashtra

Answer: c) Gujarat

Q.13. What does DRDO stand for?
a) Defence Research and Development Organisation
b) Department of Research and Defence Operations
c) Directorate of Research Defence Office
d) Defence Resources Development Office

Answer: a) Defence Research and Development Organisation

Q.14. Which satellite system is India’s regional navigation system?
a) GPS
b) GLONASS
c) IRNSS (NavIC)
d) Galileo

Answer: c) IRNSS (NavIC)

Q.15. Who appoints the Chief Election Commissioner of India?
a) Prime Minister
b) Parliament
c) President of India
d) Supreme Court

Answer: c) President of India

Q.16. Which country is the largest contributor to UN Peacekeeping Forces?
a) USA
b) China
c) India
d) France

Answer: c) India

Q.17. Which Indian aircraft is used for basic flight training in the Air Force?
a) Sukhoi-30
b) Tejas
c) Pilatus PC-7
d) MiG-29

Answer: c) Pilatus PC-7

Q.18. The Headquarters of the Indian Air Force is located at?
a) Mumbai
b) New Delhi
c) Bengaluru
d) Hyderabad

Answer: b) New Delhi

Q.19. Which Article of the Constitution deals with Fundamental Duties?
a) Article 19
b) Article 21
c) Article 32
d) Article 51A

Answer: d) Article 51A

Q.20. Which Indian mission successfully reached Mars in its first attempt?
a) Chandrayaan-2
b) Mangalyaan
c) Aditya-L1
d) Gaganyaan

Answer: b) Mangalyaan

AFCAT GK Important Topics 2026

The table below highlights the most important areas from which AFCAT GK Questions are frequently asked.

Area

Topics

Defence Awareness

Indian Air Force commands, aircraft, missiles, exercises

Current Affairs

National, international, defence-related events

Indian Polity

Constitution, governance, fundamental rights and duties

Indian Economy

Budget basics, economic policies, key indicators

History & Culture

Freedom movement, classical dance, art, heritage

Geography

Physical, Indian and world geography concepts

Science & Technology

Space missions, defence technology, innovations

Environment & Ecology

Climate change, biodiversity, sustainability

AFCAT GK Preparation Tips

Preparation must be structured and consistent to score well in AFCAT GK Questions. The following are some preparation tips for candidates:

  • Candidates should begin by clearly understanding the AFCAT Syllabus and dividing topics into static and current categories. 

  • Daily reading of reliable current affairs sources, especially defence-related updates, is essential for AFCAT 2026.

  • Practising AFCAT GK Questions regularly helps aspirants identify weak areas and improve accuracy. 

  • Static topics such as Indian polity, geography, and culture should be revised multiple times.

  • Making short notes and revising them weekly ensures long-term retention. S

  • Solving previous year AFCAT GK Questions and mock tests builds confidence and improves time management.

Mridula Sharma
Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

