AFCAT GK Questions with Answers for 2026 Exam, Check Important Questions and Download PDF

The AFCAT examination is scheduled for January 31, 2026. It is a crucial opportunity for aspirants aiming to become officers in the Indian Air Force. The General Knowledge tests memory and awareness, understanding, and clarity of concepts. A strong command over AFCAT GK Questions can significantly improve overall scores and ranking. General Knowledge in AFCAT is wide-ranging and includes static GK, current affairs, defence-related updates, Indian polity, economy, science, and culture. Candidates should practice AFCAT GK Questions with topic-wise revision. It makes this section highly scoring. This article provides carefully curated AFCAT GK Questions, important topics, and a clear preparation strategy tailored specifically for the AFCAT 2026 examination. AFCAT GK Questions 2026 PDF AFCAT GK Questions PDF plays an important role for aspirants preparing seriously for the AFCAT exam on January 31, 2026. The PDF given below is designed to help candidates revise important concepts quickly and practice exam-oriented questions. It covers static GK, defence awareness, and current affairs relevant to AFCAT 2026. This makes revision systematic and time-efficient.

Click Here to Download AFCAT GK Questions PDF AFCAT GK Questions with Answers Below are exam-relevant AFCAT GK Questions prepared according to the latest AFCAT syllabus and trend. These AFCAT GK Questions help candidates understand the difficulty level and question pattern expected in the exam. Q.1. Which constitutional body conducts elections in India?

a) Union Public Service Commission

b) Election Commission of India

c) Finance Commission

d) Planning Commission Answer: b) Election Commission of India Q.2. Which missile is known as India’s first indigenous anti-satellite weapon test?

a) Agni-V

b) Prithvi-II

c) Mission Shakti

d) BrahMos Answer: c) Mission Shakti Q.3. The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?

a) 6

b) 7

c) 8

d) 9 Answer: c) 8 Q.4. Who was the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft?

a) Avani Chaturvedi

b) Bhawana Kanth

c) Gunjan Saxena

d) Kalpana Chawla

Answer: a) Avani Chaturvedi Q.5. Which Indian classical dance form originated in Kerala?

a) Kathakali

b) Odissi

c) Manipuri

d) Kathak Answer: a) Kathakali Q.6. What is the tenure of the Chief of Air Staff in India?

a) 2 years

b) 3 years

c) 4 years

d) Until age of 62 Answer: d) Until age of 62 Q.7. Which river is known as the ‘Dakshin Ganga’?

a) Krishna

b) Godavari

c) Kaveri

d) Tungabhadra Answer: b) Godavari Q.8. Who is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Rajendra Prasad

c) B.R. Ambedkar

d) Vallabhbhai Patel Answer: c) B.R. Ambedkar Q.9. Which organisation publishes the World Economic Outlook report?

a) World Bank

b) IMF

c) WTO

d) UNDP Answer: b) IMF Q.10. Which gas is mainly responsible for global warming?

a) Oxygen

b) Nitrogen

c) Carbon Dioxide

d) Hydrogen Answer: c) Carbon Dioxide Q.11. The concept of ‘Blue Economy’ is related to which sector?

a) Agriculture

b) Marine resources

c) Space research

d) Defence manufacturing

Answer: b) Marine resources Q.12. Which Indian state has the longest coastline?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Maharashtra Answer: c) Gujarat Q.13. What does DRDO stand for?

a) Defence Research and Development Organisation

b) Department of Research and Defence Operations

c) Directorate of Research Defence Office

d) Defence Resources Development Office Answer: a) Defence Research and Development Organisation Q.14. Which satellite system is India’s regional navigation system?

a) GPS

b) GLONASS

c) IRNSS (NavIC)

d) Galileo Answer: c) IRNSS (NavIC) Q.15. Who appoints the Chief Election Commissioner of India?

a) Prime Minister

b) Parliament

c) President of India

d) Supreme Court Answer: c) President of India Q.16. Which country is the largest contributor to UN Peacekeeping Forces?

a) USA

b) China

c) India

d) France

Answer: c) India Q.17. Which Indian aircraft is used for basic flight training in the Air Force?

a) Sukhoi-30

b) Tejas

c) Pilatus PC-7

d) MiG-29 Answer: c) Pilatus PC-7 Q.18. The Headquarters of the Indian Air Force is located at?

a) Mumbai

b) New Delhi

c) Bengaluru

d) Hyderabad Answer: b) New Delhi Q.19. Which Article of the Constitution deals with Fundamental Duties?

a) Article 19

b) Article 21

c) Article 32

d) Article 51A Answer: d) Article 51A Q.20. Which Indian mission successfully reached Mars in its first attempt?

a) Chandrayaan-2

b) Mangalyaan

c) Aditya-L1

d) Gaganyaan Answer: b) Mangalyaan Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026

AFCAT Previous Year Cut Off AFCAT GK Important Topics 2026 The table below highlights the most important areas from which AFCAT GK Questions are frequently asked.