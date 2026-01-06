JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

Which River Is Called the Rocky River of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Jan 6, 2026, 16:57 IST

The Pennar River is called the Rocky River of India because it flows through rocky plateaus and hard-crust uplands in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Its tributaries are Jayamangali, Chitravathi, Papagni, and Kunderu. Keep reading for more details. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Rocky River of India: The Pennar River is known as the Rocky River of India because it flows through rocky plateaus, hard-crust uplands, laterite formations, and stony landscape regions across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Its riverbed, banks and basin area are dominated by rocks and rugged plateau terrain, giving it the identity of a “rocky-bed river” in India.

Why the Pennar River Is it Called the Rocky River of India?

The Pennar River is called the Rocky River of India because large parts of its basin lie in rocky uplands and granite plateaus where the soil cover is thin and the terrain is uneven and stony. These rocky formations shape the river’s channel pattern, steep banks, erosion features, and drainage network, making it distinct from alluvial rivers with soft soil plains.

Origin and Course of the Pennar River

The Pennar River originates in the Nandi Hills region of Karnataka and flows through Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. Along its route, it passes through semi-arid rocky plateaus, uneven plains, and dry upland regions of southern India.

rocky river in india

Physical and Geographical Features of the Pennar Basin

The Pennar basin is characterised by rocky plateaus, laterite crust, granite blocks, sparse vegetation, shallow soil cover, and rugged hill slopes. The river channel flows through rocky ridges and narrow gorges in several stretches, influencing agriculture, water storage, and basin hydrology.

Tributaries of the Pennar River

Jayamangali River

The Jayamangali River originates in Karnataka and flows through rocky uplands and dry plateau regions before merging with the Pennar. Its basin has shallow soil cover, stony stretches, and semi-arid terrain, contributing to the rocky drainage pattern of the Pennar system.

Chitravathi River

The Chitravathi River flows through the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, an area known for rocky hills, granite plateaus, and dry terrain. It carries runoff from rocky slopes and uplands, reinforcing the rugged and rocky nature of the Pennar basin.

Papagni River

The Papagni River flows through hard-rock regions and eroded plateau surfaces in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It passes through narrow rocky channels and deeply cut valleys, making it one of the most prominent rocky-terrain tributaries of the Pennar River.

Kunderu River

The Kunderu River flows through dry plains and rocky patches of southern Andhra Pradesh before joining the Pennar. Its basin includes semi-arid landscapes, gravelly soils, and rocky surface formations that influence seasonal river flow and runoff patterns.

rocky river of india

Interesting Facts About the Pennar River

Rocky Plateau Basin

The Pennar flows through granite uplands, rocky plateaus, and hard-crust land surfaces that define its rocky-bed identity.

Semi-Arid and Dry Climate Region

Much of the basin lies in low-rainfall plateau areas unlike fertile alluvial river plains.

Narrow and Steep River Channels

The rocky terrain creates narrow channels, steep riverbanks, and uneven drainage structures.

Old Peninsular Geological Formations

The basin contains ancient rock formations such as granite and gneiss belonging to the Peninsular Block.

Supports Reservoirs and Irrigation Projects

Despite rocky soil and uplands, dams and reservoirs in the basin supply water for agriculture and regional use.

Read more: Which River Is Called the Mother River of India?

The Pennar River is known as the Rocky River of India because it flows through rocky plateaus, granite uplands, and hard-crust landscapes across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Keep reading for more such topics.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News