Which River Is Called the Rocky River of India?

Rocky River of India: The Pennar River is known as the Rocky River of India because it flows through rocky plateaus, hard-crust uplands, laterite formations, and stony landscape regions across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Its riverbed, banks and basin area are dominated by rocks and rugged plateau terrain, giving it the identity of a “rocky-bed river” in India. Why the Pennar River Is it Called the Rocky River of India? The Pennar River is called the Rocky River of India because large parts of its basin lie in rocky uplands and granite plateaus where the soil cover is thin and the terrain is uneven and stony. These rocky formations shape the river’s channel pattern, steep banks, erosion features, and drainage network, making it distinct from alluvial rivers with soft soil plains. Origin and Course of the Pennar River

The Pennar River originates in the Nandi Hills region of Karnataka and flows through Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. Along its route, it passes through semi-arid rocky plateaus, uneven plains, and dry upland regions of southern India. Physical and Geographical Features of the Pennar Basin The Pennar basin is characterised by rocky plateaus, laterite crust, granite blocks, sparse vegetation, shallow soil cover, and rugged hill slopes. The river channel flows through rocky ridges and narrow gorges in several stretches, influencing agriculture, water storage, and basin hydrology. Tributaries of the Pennar River Jayamangali River The Jayamangali River originates in Karnataka and flows through rocky uplands and dry plateau regions before merging with the Pennar. Its basin has shallow soil cover, stony stretches, and semi-arid terrain, contributing to the rocky drainage pattern of the Pennar system.

Chitravathi River The Chitravathi River flows through the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, an area known for rocky hills, granite plateaus, and dry terrain. It carries runoff from rocky slopes and uplands, reinforcing the rugged and rocky nature of the Pennar basin. Papagni River The Papagni River flows through hard-rock regions and eroded plateau surfaces in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It passes through narrow rocky channels and deeply cut valleys, making it one of the most prominent rocky-terrain tributaries of the Pennar River. Kunderu River The Kunderu River flows through dry plains and rocky patches of southern Andhra Pradesh before joining the Pennar. Its basin includes semi-arid landscapes, gravelly soils, and rocky surface formations that influence seasonal river flow and runoff patterns.