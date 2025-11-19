RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 (Tomorrow) at rrbcgd.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results for the NTPC CBT 1 soon on its official website. There is no official notice in this regard, as per media reports the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be released tomorrow i.e. on November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024) can download the result at the official website various RRBs including Rincluding including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF Download
Once released, the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF download link will be shared by all the regional RRBs official website. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for undergraduate level posts will be able to download their NTPC result in PDF format. You can access the official website of all the regional RRBs including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, or RRB Bilaspur given below. You can download the result pdf after using your RRB login credentials to the link
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ajmer
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilarpur
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bhopal
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Mumbai
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Siliguri
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Kolkata
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bengaluru
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh
RRB NTPC UG 2025 Results 2025 Overview
A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|RRB
|Post Name
|Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|Total Vacancies
|3,445
|Result Status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/
How To Check RRB NTPC UG 2025 Results?
Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective RRB zone official website.
- Step 2: Click on the result link for Undergraduate posts (CEN 05/2024 or CEN 06/2024) on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates in a new window.
- Step 4: Now check your roll number after using the tab Ctrl+F.
- Step 4: You will have to use your login credentials to check the scorecards and mark.
