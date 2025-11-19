RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 (Tomorrow) at rrbcgd.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results for the NTPC CBT 1 soon on its official website. There is no official notice in this regard, as per media reports the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be released tomorrow i.e. on November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024) can download the result at the official website various RRBs including Rincluding including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

Once released, the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF download link will be shared by all the regional RRBs official website. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for undergraduate level posts will be able to download their NTPC result in PDF format. You can access the official website of all the regional RRBs. You can download the result pdf after using your RRB login credentials to the link