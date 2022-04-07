60+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 6

GK Questions and Answers for Class 6: Check below the general knowledge questions related to India, sports, current affairs, science, SST, computers, etc. It also covers the capitals of Indian states, the world, nicknames of various countries, famous personalities, awards, etc.

Solving these questions will help students gain knowledge and help them all through their life as they grow up. It will also enhance the students' thinking skills. Maybe the quiz is not linked to the syllabus of Class 6, but it definitely helps in growing into a knowledgeable human being.

GK Questions and Answers for Class 6

1. When was the Battle of Plassey fought?

Ans. 1757

2. Who directed the movie "Life is Beautiful"?

Ans. Roberto Benigni

3. Who is the current chairperson of NASSCOM?

Ans. Rekha M Menon

4. Which Mughal emperor was famous as Zinda Pir?

Ans. Aurangzeb

5. When is World Health Day observed?

Ans. April 7

6. What is the theme of World Health Day 2022?

Ans. The theme of World Health Day 2022 is "Our Planet, Our Health".

7. Where is the Raimona Reserve forest situated?

Ans. Assam

8. Who is known as the "Tuber Man" of Kerala?

Ans. Shaji NM

9. During whose reign was the fourth Buddhist council held?

Ans. Kanishka

10. What is the only even prime number?

Ans. 2

11. What is the capital of Argentina?

Ans. Buenos Aires

12. Who is known as "Jawahar of Uttarakhand"?

Ans. Jagmohan Singh Negi

13. In which state are Zawar mines located?

Ans. Rajasthan

14. The Padma Shri awardee, Lakshmi Nandan Bora, belonged to which field?

Ans. Literature

15. What is the capital of Estonia?

Ans. Tallinn

16. On which date does the Autumn Equinox occur?

Ans. September 23

17. Who founded the Kushana Empire in India?

Ans. Kujula Kadphises

18. Name the player who won India's first Olympic bronze medal in boxing?

Ans. Vijender Singh

19. When is 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month' observed?

Ans. October

20. Who founded the Chola dynasty?

Ans. Vijayalaya

21. What are the functions of connective tissue?

Ans. Functions of Connective Tissue are: insulating, helping in binding the organs together and providing support, and also providing shape to the body, conserving body heat, and also storing energy.

22. Zero is a positive or a negative number. Explain?

Ans. Zero is neither a positive nor a negative number.

23. Name a marine animal which is known as a "sea cow"?

Ans. Manatees

24. When did the First World War take place?

Ans. 1914

25. In which country did cannabis originate?

Ans. China

GK Quiz for Class 6: Fill in the blanks

1. Utkal Diwas, celebrated on .............

Ans. April 1

2. ......... protein found in nails.

Ans. Keratin

3. Bhagwati Sutta is a ....... text.

Ans. Jain

4. ..... is the first Asian country to launch a Plastics pact.

Ans. India

5. Karna and Angahgara terms are associated with......... dance.

Ans. Indian Classical

6. The International Space Station is located in...... orbit.

Ans. Low Earth Orbit

7. Varkala Beach is situated in ..... state.

Ans. Kerala

8. ........was the ancient name of Patna.

Ans. Pataliputra

9. Plants that develop in dry conditions are known as ...........

Ans. Xerophytes

10. ..... is the biggest bone in the human body.

Ans. Femur

11. ........ mineral is found in teeth.

Ans. Calcium

12. Helsinki is the capital of .........

Ans. Finland

13. Pristina is the capital of ........

Ans. Kosovo

14. Ozone layer lies in ........

Ans. Stratosphere

15. ........... is the longest river in the world.

Ans. Nile

16. National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) is located in ............. state of India.

Ans. Arunachal Pradesh

17. Sairandhri Vanam is a ........... Park.

Ans. Silent Valley National Park

18. .............. is the highest peak in the Appalachian mountains.

Ans. Mt. Mitchell

19. ................ is the first state in India to introduce the “Oak Tussar Industry”.

Ans. Manipur

20. Mount Aconcagua is located in ........mountain ranges.

Ans. Andes

GK Quiz for Class 6: True and False

1. Burning of coal releases carbon and sulphur oxides into the environment.

Ans True

2. Somatotropin is another name for laughing gas.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is growth hormone).

3. The Kayatha and Malwa cultures are related to the chalcolithic phase.

Ans. True

4. Motilal Nehru was the editor of the newspaper "Punjab Kesari".

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Lala Jagat Narayan).

5. LBW is related to hockey sports.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Cricket).

6. In 1937, World War II started.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is 1939)

7. Maputo is the capital of Morocco.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Mozambique).

8. Non-renewable energy eventually depletes.

Ans. True

9. Mahatma Gandhi started Dandi March in 1932.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is 1930)

10. 36 is the square root of 1296.

Ans. True

11. Warren Hastings was the first Governor-General of Bengal.

Ans. True

12. The Pothohar Plateau is found in Nepal.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Pakistan).

13. The world’s largest specimen of a Begonia species named ‘Begonia gigantica’ is found in Siberia.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is Tibet).

14. Hydrochloric acid is secreted in the stomach.

Ans. True

15. Bhopal Gas Tragedy took place in 1980.

Ans. False (Correct Answer is 1984).

