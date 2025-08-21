TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 Out Soon at cpget.tgche.ac.in; Check Steps to Download PDF Here

The CPGET Result 2025 has been declared on the Osmania University (OU) official website. Students can now check their results and download the rank card for courses like M.Sc. Biotechnology (5-Year Integrated), MBA (5-Year Integrated), M.A. Economics (5-Year Integrated), and M.Sc. Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5-Year Integrated).

For other courses, the CPGET Results 2025 will be announced on August 31, 2025.

The CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 will also be released soon on the official website. Earlier, it was expected on August 14, 2025, but the release got delayed. Till now, Osmania University has not shared the new date for the final answer key.

On August 19, 2025, OU had released the CPGET Provisional Answer Key along with the question papers on cpget.tgche.ac.in. The provisional answer key is available for many PG courses such as M.A. Political Science, M.Lib.I.Sc. (2 years), B.Lib.I.Sc. (1 year), M.Li.Sc. (1 year), M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Public Administration, M.Sc. Zoology, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Sanskrit, M.A. Urdu, and many more.