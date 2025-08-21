Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 Out Soon at cpget.tgche.ac.in; Check Steps to Download PDF Here

The CPGET Result 2025 has been released on Osmania University’s official website for some 5-year integrated courses, while results for other programs will be declared on August 31, 2025. The TS CPGET Provisional Answer Key 2025 and objection window are live. The TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 will be released soon. Get more details here.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 21, 2025, 11:52 IST
TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 Soon
The CPGET Result 2025 has been declared on the Osmania University (OU) official website. Students can now check their results and download the rank card for courses like M.Sc. Biotechnology (5-Year Integrated), MBA (5-Year Integrated), M.A. Economics (5-Year Integrated), and M.Sc. Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5-Year Integrated).

For other courses, the CPGET Results 2025 will be announced on August 31, 2025.

The CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 will also be released soon on the official website. Earlier, it was expected on August 14, 2025, but the release got delayed. Till now, Osmania University has not shared the new date for the final answer key.

On August 19, 2025, OU had released the CPGET Provisional Answer Key along with the question papers on cpget.tgche.ac.in. The provisional answer key is available for many PG courses such as M.A. Political Science, M.Lib.I.Sc. (2 years), B.Lib.I.Sc. (1 year), M.Li.Sc. (1 year), M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Public Administration, M.Sc. Zoology, M.A. Hindi, M.A. Sanskrit, M.A. Urdu, and many more.

How to Check the TS CPGET Final Answer Key?

Students can easily check the TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 online by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for “Final Answer Key 2025.”

  • Select your course and subject from the list.

  • The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

  • Download the file and check your answers carefully.

TS CPGET Objection Window Open

The TS CPGET Objection Window 2025 is now open. Osmania University (OU) started the objection process for the provisional answer key on August 19, 2025. Students who find any mistakes in the answer key can submit their objections till August 21, 2025 (11:00 AM).

After the objection window closes, OU will release the TS CPGET Final Answer Key 2025. Once the final answer key is published, the CPGET Result 2025 will also be declared on the official website.

CPGET Final Answer Key Details

The CPGET Final Answer Key 2025 will have all the important details students need. It will show the question number, correct answer ID, subject name, exam date, and exam time.

Also read: DU UG 2025 Admissions: Spot Round 1 Registration Begins August 25; Upgraded Result Tomorrow

Aayesha Sharma
